Prithviraj turns 38: Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly wish the Bhramam star

Prithviraj Sukumaran is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Despite being the son of movie star Sukumaran, his journey to reach where he’s today was not easy. While his father’s reputation may have helped him to land his first film, he became a success story in Malayalam cinema on his own terms.

Prithviraj’s last few movies have been a huge hit and have been part of pop-cultural discourse nationwide. His career has gained solid momentum, especially after the hit of the 2019 movie, Driving License. His reputation gained further traction with the blockbuster success of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. And he has continued to add to the momentum with successful outings like Kuruthi and Bhramam.

It may seem like Prithviraj is at the peak of his career. But, he is quick to refuse. “I hope, I am not at the peak of my career. I am just getting there,” believes Prithviraj. And when he says that he’s not feigning humility but he’s honestly giving us an idea about the scale of his ambition. Besides acting in movies, he is also producing and directing them now.

Prithviraj’s friends from the industry took to social media to wish him on his birthday.

Superstar Mohanlal shared a behind-the-scenes video from Bro Daddy, giving us a glimpse of Prithviraj in the director’s shoes. Prithviraj seemed to have had a ball on the sets of Bro Daddy, which marks his second directorial outing. Mohanlal plays the lead role in the film.

“Wishing you the happiest birthday P ! We so cherish having you sups and ally in our lives. May this be another fabulous year for you. In both films and quality time with the girls. Love and prayers always,” wrote Dulquer Salmaan on social media.

On the work front, Prithviraj completed the shooting of Bro Daddy, in which he has also played a key role. Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

Prithviraj was last seen in Bhramam, which was the official remake of Andhadhun. The film was directly released on Amazon Prime Video in India and in theatres in other parts of the world.