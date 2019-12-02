Prathi Poovankozhi trailer: Manju Warrier plays a woman of action

Prathi Poovankozhi marks Manju Warrier’s second collaboration with director Rosshan Andrrews Prathi Poovankozhi marks Manju Warrier’s second collaboration with director Rosshan Andrrews

There is not even a single frame in the trailer of Prathi Poovankozhi, where we see Manju Warrier smile. She is either brooding, threatening other people, jumping off walls, or clenching teeth. In short, she plays a woman on fire.

The trailer of Prathi Poovankozhi (The Accused is a Rooster) was released on Sunday. It doesn’t reveal the plot, but it captures the mood of the movie, which is intense. Manju’s character seems to be on the path of redemption. She seems to be ready to risk everything and go to great lengths to achieve what she wants. The film also seems to take on patriarchy. “Women are a curse on earth. Every one of you is a curse,” we hear a man say at the end of the trailer. And that irks the female protagonist. “Stop it,” she roars.

Prathi Poovankozhi is written by Unni R and directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The director also makes a blink-and-miss-appearance in the trailer. The film also stars Saiju Kurup, Anusree and Alencier among others.

The upcoming film marks Manju Warrier’s second collaboration with director Rosshan Andrrews. It is worth noting that Rosshan helmed How Old Are You (2014), which gave the much-needed break to Manju post her 14-year sabbatical. How Old Are You also revolved around a female protagonist, who has unknowingly surrendered to the will of her selfish and inconsiderate husband. The film follows her journey to self-discovery and liberation.

Manju was last seen in director Vetrimaran’s Asuran, which marked her debut in the Tamil film industry. She shared screen space with Dhanush in the film, which was a hit both commercially and critically.

