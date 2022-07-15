Actor-filmmaker Pratap Pothen passes away at 70

Actor-filmmaker Pratap Pothen passed away in Chennai at the age of 70 on Friday morning. He was reportedly found dead at his residence. He was last seen in Mammooty starrer CBI5 The Brain which released earlier this year. His other popular works include Thakara, Chamaram, 22 Female Kottayam.

He was filming for Mohanlal’s next directorial Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham. His last directorial venture was the 1997 film Oru Yathramozhi starring Mohanlal and Sivaji Ganeshan.

Known for his work in Malayalam cinema, he also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. He won a National Award for directing the 1985 film Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai.

Pratap Pothen married actor Raadhika Sarathkumar in 1985 but the couple separated in 1986. He was then married Amala Satyanath but the couple separated in 2012.