scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
MUST READ

Pranav Mohanlal starrer Hridayam gets a release date

Hridayam stars superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran. It has been directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
December 22, 2021 9:55:19 pm
Hridayam is a romantic drama. (Photo: Screengrab/YouTube)

Malayalam film Hridayam, starring South actor Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal, will release theatrically on January 21 next year.

The romantic drama movie has been written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, and produced by Visakh Subramaniam through Merryland Cinemas.

Also read |Mohanlal on why it took 20 years to make Marakkar Lion of Arabian Sea: ‘Totally dependent on water’

Mohanlal, 61, shared the news of the film’s release date in a post on Twitter along with the official poster.

“I am delighted to announce that ‘Hridayam’ will release in theatres worldwide on the 21st of January 2022, through @MerrylandCine in India and @PharsFilm overseas. Directed by #VineethSreenivasan Produced by @visakhsub #Hridayam #worldwidetheatricalrelease,” he wrote.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Pranav Mohanlal also shared the release date of the movie on Twitter.

“I am so thrilled to finally announce the release date of my upcoming film #Hridayam, which is super close to my heart,” the 31-year-old actor tweeted.

Co-produced by Noble Babu Thomas through Big Bang Entertainments, Hridayam also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan, Kartik Aaryan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 22: Latest News

Advertisement