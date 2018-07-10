Pranav Mohanlal’s next titled Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu

Mohanlal announced Pranav’s next film Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu. Mohanlal announced Pranav’s next film Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu.

The title of Pranav’s next movie was launched by his superstar father Mohanlal. The film has been titled Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu (21st century), and it went on floors on Monday in Kochi.

Pranav made his screen debut last year with Jeethu Joseph’s Aadhi.

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu will be helmed by Arun Gopy, who last year made a successful directorial debut with Ramaleela. Talking about the film in a Facebook post, the director spoke a bit about the title, which seems inspired by Mohanlal’s 1987 film Irupatham Noottandu (Twentieth Century).

“With immense joy and gratitude we proudly present the title of our latest venture starring Pranav Mohanlal produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam. We wholeheartedly solicit your prayers and support towards the success of this project. Also to note that this is not a follow up to the epic movie ‘Irupatham Noottandu’. Though it seems to take after my guru and mentor K Madhu Sir’s movie ‘Irupatham Noottandu’, it is purely coincidental that our new movie was titled ‘Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu ‘ and I consider it a blessing (sic),” Arun wrote on his Facebook page.

It will be Arun’s second venture with Tomichan, who produced Malayalam industry’s biggest box office hit ever, Pulimurugan with superstar Mohanlal in 2016. The director-producer duo earlier worked together in Ramaleela, which had Dileep in the lead role.

Ramaleela released last year amid stiff opposition from a section of cine fans. This was a fallout of Dileep’s arrest in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a Malayalam actress that made waves across the country. When it released in cinemas, the film became a hit at the box office.

