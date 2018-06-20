Pranav in Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham?

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Pranav will essay the younger version of his father and Mollywood superstar Mohanlal’s character Kunjali Marakkar. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Pranav will essay the younger version of his father and Mollywood superstar Mohanlal’s character Kunjali Marakkar.

Director Priyadharshan’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has a new addition. In the film, Pranav will essay the younger version of his father and Mollywood superstar Mohanlal’s character Kunjali Marakkar. An announcement on the official page of the film confirmed the same. “Yes… It really happens… Pranav Mohanlal will make a special appearance in Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham as the young #KunjaliMarakkar… 😍 We all are excited…,” it read.

The announcement is the latest in a series of casting decisions. According to several reports, senior actor Prabhu has been roped in to play a key role in the film. This is significant as Prabhu and Mohanlal are sharing screen space after 22 years. The versatile actors had earlier shared screen space in Kaalapani (1996), which revolved around the demeaning ways Indians were treated in the prisons during the British Raj. Actor Madhoo is also said to have been brought on board for the project.

Earlier reports had suggested that Telugu actor Nagarjuna and Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal had been approached by the makers for the film. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is being bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy. The high-profile film will also have sets designed by National Award-winning production designer Sabu Cyril. Notably, Cyril has worked with Priyadarshan on 43 films so far.

Touted to be a war film, the film is being produced on an opulent budget, making it one of the most expensive films yet in Malayalam.

