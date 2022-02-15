scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Pranav Mohanlal’s Hridayam gets OTT release date

Hridayam stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
February 15, 2022 6:42:13 pm
Hridayam, Hridayam movieHridayam is helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. (Photo: Screengrab/YouTube)

Pranav Mohanlal’s latest movie Hridayam will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 18. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the romantic drama emerged as a huge hit at the box office in Kerala despite the Covid-19 restrictions.

Hridayam, which was released on January 21 in theatres, has reportedly collected about Rs 50 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. The film has also given Pranav his career-best opening in neighbouring states. The movie also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran.

Hridayam received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics and the audience alike.

In his review, indianexpress.com’s Goutham VS wrote, “Arun is soft spoken, carefree and shy, something that falls in the comfort zone of Pranav, and he does it effortlessly. Same can be said about Kalayani Priyadarshan who again plays a cute and bubbly character similar to her role in Varane Avashyamund. However, Darshana Rajendran steals the show with her performance. She is fantastic in scenes which required control over emotions. Vijayaraghavan also delivers a memorable performance.”

