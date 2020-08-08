Mamangam actor Prachi Tehlan ties the knot

Prachi Tehlan’s wedding was held on Sunday. (Photo: Prachi Tehlan/Instagram) Prachi Tehlan’s wedding was held on Sunday. (Photo: Prachi Tehlan/Instagram)

Actor Prachi Tehlan tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Rohit Saroha on August 7. Prachi had an intimate wedding in Delhi, with just close friends and family members in attendance.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor had spoken to indianexpress.com recently about getting married during the coronavirus pandemic, her bond with Rohit and much more.

“I am just happy. It has not sunk in that I will be leaving my house and starting a new life altogether. My family is extremely happy. Due to this event, we all are experiencing happiness and are in a positive space after such a long time during the pandemic,” she expressed.

Prachi Tehlan said she never planned to get married, but things just fell into place.

“If you would have asked me two months back, I would have said that I don’t have plans to marry for at least three years. But it is said that marriages are made in heaven, and now, I truly believe in it. My fiance Rohit and I connected during the lockdown. Just revisited the bond we shared for eight years. We both thought that we should now decide to spend life with each other. I just had the gut feeling that he is the man I want to spend my life with,” the 26-year-old said.

She also opened up about Rohit, saying, “Like me, his life is also a rollercoaster ride, which we connected on. And he is tall. (laughs) He is from the same community as mine. My family and his family know each other well. And of course, a lot many other things.”

The Ikyawann actor added that her wedding is happening the way she had planned. “It is happening exactly how I aspired it to be. I always wanted it to be a close-knit affair with people I adore and who love me,” she said.

She concluded by saying, “Coronavirus pandemic has taught us to be happy and positive as nothing else matters. It has given a perspective. That is why I took this call. I am happy.”

Prachi Tehlan, a former netball player who represented India in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and other major Asian Championships in 2010-11, rose to fame with Star Plus television series Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Later, she featured in a couple of films including Arjan, Bailaras but got huge recognition with Malayalam movie Mamangam, in which she shared screen space with superstar Mammootty.

