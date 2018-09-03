Learn from Prabhas, Kerala minister slams Malayalam superstars over flood relief donations

Kerala tourism minister praised Prabhas for his contribution to Kerala flood relief fund. Kerala tourism minister praised Prabhas for his contribution to Kerala flood relief fund.

The contribution of Malayalam celebrities, in terms of monetary donations and relief efforts, during the unprecedented floods in Kerala have been under intense scrutiny. The murmurs on social media have reached the corridors of power in Kerala. State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran recently expressed his unhappiness about the donations made by Malayalam actors to flood relief fund.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of ‘Care Kerala’ scheme formed by the co-operation department for the rehabilitation of flood victims, Surendran criticised celebrities in the Malayalam film industry and asked them to learn from a Telugu actor.

“We have superstars in our state. I have heard they get paid Rs 3-4 crore for a film. But, they all have to learn from the actor (Prabhas) from Andhra (Pradesh), who has no inclination towards Malayalam and still donated Rs 1 crore. He did not hesitate. He heard about the tragedy and came,” said Surendran at the event, which was presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Film stars from across the country have been making generous contributions to the relief fund. Besides Prabhas, Tamil film actor-director Raghava Lawrence announced Rs 1 crore donation for Kerala. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently handed over Vijayan a cheque of Rs 1 crore as relief donation.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan donated Rs 25 lakh each. Allu Arjun also made the same donation towards the relief fund. Many celebrities in Tamil including Kamal Hassan, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupathi among others have made significant contributions.

Actor Vijay, who enjoys a massive fan following in Kerala, reportedly donated Rs 70 lakh worth relief materials to the people affected in floods.

