Popular Malayali chef-film producer Naushad dies at 55

Friday, August 27, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Kochi |
August 27, 2021 2:08:46 pm
Naushad was 55.

Popular Malayali chef and film producer Naushad died Friday at a private hospital in Thiruvalla at the age of 55. He had been ailing for some time.

His wife Sheeba had passed away on August 12 following a cardiac arrest.

Naushad was introduced to the culinary world by his father who had a catering business in Thiruvalla. After completing his hotel management course, he became a full-time chef and shot into the spotlight by hosting cooking shows on television.

He opened a restaurant chain ‘Naushad the big chef’ across Kerala and different parts of the world that served many of his signature dishes. Naushad has also cooked for a wide host of celebrities, VIPs and VVIPs. He was particularly known for popularising different varieties of biryani.

Naushad entered the Malayalam film world as a producer through his friendship with acclaimed director Blessy. Besides bankrolling Blessy’s film Kazhcha starring Mammootty in the lead role, he also produced Spanish Masala, Best Actor, Lion and Payyans.

