‘Played Chief Ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra’: Mammootty explains difficulties of being CM

Malayalam megastar Mammootty and noted actor Kunchacko Boban made a surprise appearance at a grand reception organised for newly-appointed Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, as well as other ministers and MLAs from the Ernakulam district, at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra on Sunday, May 24.

While addressing the gathering, Mammootty pointed out how strenuous the job of a chief minister is, given that the person holding the position is the state’s key decision-maker on all matters. The acting legend also extended his best wishes to Satheesan, sharing his hope that the latter would do an excellent job of addressing and resolving the masses’ woes, irrespective of which side the demand originated from.

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‘Being a Chief Minister is not easy at all,’ points out Mammootty

“I have played the role of a Chief Minister in several films. Interestingly, I have portrayed the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Acting is only for a short time, and it becomes relatively easy with experience. However, in reality, being a Chief Minister is not easy at all. It is a very difficult and demanding job,” Mammootty pointed out on the occasion.

He added, “Such a task of immense responsibility has been placed on the shoulders of our Satheesan. It is a job that must be performed with the utmost care. He must listen to everyone, speak with them, and resolve their problems. His role also involves leading and coordinating the ministers. The Chief Minister is responsible for every affair of the state. May he be able to discharge these duties with complete justice.” The actor also honoured the chief minister by draping him with a ponnada (ceremonial shawl).

In Yatra and Yatra 2, Mammootty essayed the role of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. (Credit: Facebook/@YatraTheFilm) In Yatra and Yatra 2, Mammootty essayed the role of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. (Credit: Facebook/@YatraTheFilm)

Movies where Mammootty played CMs

For the unversed, in director Santhosh Viswanath’s One (2021), penned by Bobby-Sanjay, Mammootty played Kadakkal Chandran, the Chief Minister of Kerala. In RK Selvamani’s Tamil film Makkal Aatchi (1995), the megastar portrayed Sethupathy, who becomes the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In Mahi V Raghav’s biographical dramas Yatra (2019) and Yatra 2 (2024), Mammootty essayed the role of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, a real-life politician who served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

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‘I wish this government gives new hope, energy to Kerala’

Speaking at Sunday’s event, actor Kunchacko Boban said, “I hope our new government serves the people beyond party beliefs, ideologies, caste, or religion. I wish that this government would provide new hope and energy to the state in every way.”

Actor-politician Ramesh Pisharody, who won from the Palakkad Assembly constituency with a Congress ticket in the recently held polls, was also present at the occasion.

“We have received a popular Chief Minister chosen after much public discussion. We (the Congress party) hadn’t announced a Chief Minister candidate before the election, during the campaign, or even after the results were declared. Then, following extensive democratic discussions, 3.5 crore Malayalees expressed their opinion and chose this Chief Minister. I consider it a privilege to serve as his representative.”