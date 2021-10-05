People are going to love Mohanlal’s 12th Man, says Unni Mukundan

Director Jeethu Joseph finished the shooting of his upcoming film 12th Man at breakneck speed. The thriller, starring superstar Mohanlal, went on the floors in the second week of August, and he completed the shooting in less than 60 days.

It is noteworthy that Mohanlal had joined the sets in Idukki only in the second week of September. The film will now go into post-production, and we can expect its release soon.

“We finished the shooting and it has come out really well. It is a thriller. I think people are going to love it,” Unni Mukundan told indianexpress.com.

Unni Mukundan plays an important role in the thriller, which is also his maiden collaboration with Mohanlal. “It is a dream come true. He (Mohanlal) lives on a different plain. Before his shot, he will be cracking jokes with us, and when it is time for the shot, he will go in front of the camera and render those two pages of dialogue with great intensity and emotional continuity. The director will be floored so much that he would forget to say ‘Cut’,” Unni said.

The actor also believes that working with a talent like Mohanlal will also drastically improve his performance. “I was mesmerised by his talent. “Say, 10 minutes before he would be just hanging out with us and far away from the emotional arc of the character he was playing. I used to wonder whether I would disturb his focus. But, no. I don’t know how he does it. Maybe, he has god’s blessings. That said I don’t want to take away the fact that he is a very talented and committed actor. And a very good human being. I believe when you work with a talent like him, even your performance will go to another level,” he added.

Unni Mukundan will next be seen in Bhramam, which is due to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 7.