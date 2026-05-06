Patriot box office collection day 5: Mammootty-Mohanlal film crosses Rs 70 crore globally despite domestic slowdown

Patriot worldwide box office collection day 5: Mahesh Narayanan’s action thriller Patriot, starring Malayalam cinema’s two greats — Mammootty and Mohanlal — continues to underperform at the domestic box office, with its overseas earnings serving as the saving grace. It’s long surpassed their previous team-up, Joshiy’s 2008 action thriller Twenty:20, which became the highest grossing Malayalam film of that time, earning Rs 32 crore worldwide.

On Tuesday (day 5), Patriot earned Rs 1.50 crore from 1826 shows at the domestic box office. It registered a minor dip from its Monday (day 4) earnings of Rs 1.70 crore from 1781 shows. That was a significant fall from its Sunday (day 3) collection of Rs 5.50 crore from 2229 shows. It, in turn, witnessed another decline from its Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 6.15 crore from 2374 shows.

Patriot opened this past Friday at Rs 10 crore from 2636 shows, its highest single-day figure yet at the India box office. Its total domestic earnings after five days now stands at Rs 24.85 crore, as per Sacnilk. Thus, it’s expected to cross the Rs 25 crore mark domestically on Wednesday (day 6). While that’s a respectable figure for a Malayalam film, not billed as a pan-India phenomenon, it’s still far below the expectations from a film that combines the might of Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Patriot worldwide box office collection

Overseas, Patriot is performing marginally better, which demonstrates Mammootty and Mohanlal’s massive appeal in the diaspora. The film earned Rs 2 crore overseas on Monday, which was a drastic drop from its Sunday earnings of Rs 9 crore. That was a further decline from its Saturday collection of Rs 13 crore, yet another fall from its opening day overseas earnings of Rs 16.50 crore on Friday.

The overseas collection has been consistently registering a higher figure than the domestic collection of Patriot, although the gap between the two has come down to just Rs 30 lakh on Monday, when the film saw a tremendous decline in earnings worldwide. While its Tuesday overseas collection hasn’t been ascertained yet, the total worldwide box office collection of the film after five days, excluding that, stands at Rs 71 crore, allowing the movie to surpass the Rs 70 crore mark globally.

In the process, Patriot has earned Rs 7 crore more than twice the total worldwide collection of Mammootty and Mohanlal’s previous collaboration, Twenty:20, which scored Rs 32 crore at the global box office in 2008. But Malayalam cinema has come a long way since, and has been performing exceptionally at the box office, not only in Kerala, but pan-India and even worldwide.

Mohanlal has been at the forefront of that change, with two of his last year’s films currently leading the highest grossing Malayalam films worldwide — Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan (Rs 268 crore) and Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum (Rs 235 crore). After Patriot, he has yet another long-awaited release this month — Jeetu Joseph’s crime thriller threequel Drishyam 3 — slated to release in cinemas on May 21.

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About Patriot

Besdies Mammoottty and Mohanlal, Patriot boasts of an ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy, Rajiv Menon, Kunchacko Boban, and Darshana Rajendran among others. Starring Mammootty as a scientific advisor tackling a major surveillance conspiracy, he’s aided by an old friend and ex-army officer, played by Mohanlal.