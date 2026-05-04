Patriot worldwide box office collection day 3: Mammootty-Mohanlal’s film dips in India, but overseas earnings propel it to Rs 64 cr

Patriot worldwide box office collection day 3: Mahesh Narayanan’s action thriller Patriot, which reunited Malayalam cinema’s biggest superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal after 20 years after Joshiy’s 2008 action thriller Twenty: 2o, released in cinemas worldwide this past Friday. However, the long-awaited reunion couldn’t yield the desired results that’s expected from such a power-packed team-up.

On Sunday (day 3), Patriot continued to see a downward trend at the domestic box office. It managed to earn only Rs 5.50 crore from 2,229 shows across India, which was a dip from its Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 6.15 crore from 2,374 shows. That, in turn, was a major decline from its opening day collection of Rs 10 crore from 2,636 shows on Friday.

The occupancy also dwindled from 66% on Friday to 43% on Saturday and 42% on Sunday. As per Sacnilk, the total number of tickets sold at leading multiplex chains of PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis went from 55,000 on Friday to 32,000 on Sunday. A similar trend was seen on BookMyShow, where the number of tickets sold went down from 2,51,000 on Friday to just 96,000 on Sunday.

As per Sacnilk, the total box office collection of Patriot in India now stands at Rs 21.65 crore. While better figures were expected from a film that combined the might of Mammootty and Mohanlal, it still made it to the third highest grossing opening weekend for a Malayalam film in India. In the process, it outperformed Savin SA’s coming-of-age dramedy Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros (Rs 21 crore) and Midhun Manuel Thomas’ fantasy comedy Aadu 3 (Rs 21 crore), starring Jayasurya.

But Patriot couldn’t edge past the opening weekend box office collections of two other Mohanlal movies — Tharun Moorthy’s 2025 crime thriller Thudarum (Rs 24 crore) and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2025 gangster thriller L2: Empuraan (Rs 35 crore). However, it was the overseas box office collection that served as the saving grace of Patriot, even surpassing its underwhelming domestic box office earnings.

Patriot overseas box office collection

On Sunday (day 3), Patriot earned Rs 9 crore at the overseas box office, which was Rs 3.5 crore more than how much it earned back home. Irrespective, it was a dramatic decline from its Saturday (day 2) overseas collection of Rs 13 crore, which in turn, was almost Rs 7 crore more than its domestic earnings on the same day. Even on the opening day, the film more overseas (Rs 16.50 crore) than domestically (Rs 10 crore), the former leading by Rs 6.50 crore.

The overseas earnings from Patriot’s opening weekend adds up to Rs 38.50 crore, which is almost Rs 16 crore more than its domestic collection of Rs 21.65 crore. A significant chunk of the film’s overseas opening comes from the diaspora audience in North America, where it scored $$334K (Rs 3.17 crore).

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The total worldwide box office collection of Patriot over its opening weekend stands at Rs 63.61 crore. In the process, it’s sold 805,000 tickets on BookMyShow globally. It’s also become the third fastest Malayalam film to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide, beating Blessy’s 2024 survival drama Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj, which achieved the feat in four days; and Dominic Arun’s 2025 superhero movie Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, which hit the mark in four days.

But Patriot trails behind the other two recent Mohanlal hits here as well. Thudarum also crossed the Rs 50 crore milestone in just three days, but hours before Patriot could hit that mark. L2: Empuraan remains the fastest Malayalam film to cross Rs 50 crore globally, on day 1 itself. However, it should be noted that unlike L2: Empuraan, Patriot is not a pan-India movie, but instead targeted primarily for the Malayalam-speaking audience.

Mammootty admits Patriot has underperformed

Mammootty addressed Patriot’s polarizing response during a promotional event in Dubai this past weekend. “There will be different views — good, bad, partly good, mostly good. Everyone is free to express their opinion as they feel. Some of you may have heard such opinions before coming here. Whatever it is, you will form your own view, and that is what matters. Films are made with the intention of being enjoyed by all,” he said.

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Made on a budget of Rs 125 crore, Patriot needs a more sustained momentum through the week and the next weekend, both in India and globally, to at least break even. The film boasts of a star-studded ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Zarin Shihab, Rajiv Menon, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran.