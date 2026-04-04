Patriot trailer out: Mammootty on the run, Mohanlal by his side in explosive reunion after a decade

Patriot trailer: The makers of Patriot have finally dropped its much-awaited trailer. The film marks the return of Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen together after more than a decade. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action drama promises a gripping narrative centred on a controversial intelligence mission with far-reaching consequences.

What’s in Patriot trailer?

At the centre of Patriot lies ‘Periscope,’ a highly sensitive software originally designed for military use. But things take a darker turn when concerns arise that it may be secretly used to surveil civilians, or worse, fall into the wrong hands.

Dr. Daniel James, played by Mammootty, suddenly finds himself at the centre of the storm. Declared a suspect and placed under a lookout notice, he is branded a traitor by some, while others believe he holds explosive information that powerful forces want buried.