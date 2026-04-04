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Patriot trailer out: Mammootty on the run, Mohanlal by his side in explosive reunion after a decade
The Patriot trailer reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal after a decade in a gripping spy thriller. Centred on a controversial surveillance program, the film promises action, intrigue, and high-stakes drama.
Patriot trailer: The makers of Patriot have finally dropped its much-awaited trailer. The film marks the return of Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen together after more than a decade. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action drama promises a gripping narrative centred on a controversial intelligence mission with far-reaching consequences.
What’s in Patriot trailer?
At the centre of Patriot lies ‘Periscope,’ a highly sensitive software originally designed for military use. But things take a darker turn when concerns arise that it may be secretly used to surveil civilians, or worse, fall into the wrong hands.
Dr. Daniel James, played by Mammootty, suddenly finds himself at the centre of the storm. Declared a suspect and placed under a lookout notice, he is branded a traitor by some, while others believe he holds explosive information that powerful forces want buried.
The trailer sets up a compelling dynamic between Mammootty’s Daniel and Mohanlal’s Colonel Rahim Naik. A seasoned soldier, Rahim believes in standing by a friend in need, no questions asked.
As Daniel goes on the run, the tension builds. The narrative unfolds as a high-stakes pursuit, with shifting loyalties and blurred lines between right and wrong.
A reunion fans have waited years for
Patriot marks the long-awaited reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal, who last shared the screen in Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty in 2013. Their comeback together has already become one of the film’s biggest talking points, raising expectations sky-high.
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Patriot storyline, cast and release date
The film follows a retired JAG officer (Mammootty) who is falsely accused of espionage. Forced into hiding, he embarks on a secret mission to clear his name while safeguarding national interests. Mohanlal’s character joins him in this dangerous journey.
The ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasi, Kunchacko Boban, Rajeev Menon, Revathi, and others. The music and background score are composed by Sushin Shyam.
Originally slated for April 23, the film has now been pushed to a worldwide release on May 1.