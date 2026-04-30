Patriot Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Mammootty–Mohanlal starrer eyes Rs 30+ cr worldwide opening

Patriot Movie Review and Release Live Updates: The film marks the iconic duo Mammootty and Mohanlal's on-screen reunion after more than a decade.

Patriot Movie Review and Release Live Updates: The much-anticipated Malayalam spy thriller Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, is poised for a blockbuster opening at the box office. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film marks the iconic duo’s on-screen reunion after more than a decade, significantly boosting audience excitement.

Written, co-edited, and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot features Mohanlal and Mammootty in lead roles, supported by a stellar ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, and Revathi. The film is slated for a worldwide release on May 1.

Story continues below this ad Also read | Mammootty initially had reservations about Patriot; Rajiv Menon compares film to The Bourne Identity Advance bookings for the film Patriot have shown impressive momentum, with pre-sales nearing Rs 10 crore worldwide and strong traction particularly in Kerala and overseas markets. Trade estimates suggest that Patriot could earn around Rs 8 crore net in Kerala alone on its opening day, with additional contributions from other regions pushing its domestic total further. Globally, the film is expected to take a flying start, with projections indicating an opening of around Rs 30 crore worldwide, potentially making it one of the biggest openings in Malayalam cinema history. With strong advance bookings, star power, and positive early buzz, Patriot is shaping up to be a major box office event, setting high expectations for its theatrical run. Live Updates Apr 30, 2026 06:13 PM IST Patriot Movie Review and Release Live Updates: The film eyes Rs 30 crore worldwide opening On the global front, the film appears set for a flying start. Current projections indicate an opening of approximately Rs 30 crore worldwide, figures that could place it among the biggest openings in Malayalam cinema. Apr 30, 2026 06:12 PM IST Patriot Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Advance booking nears Rs 10 crore worldwide Advance bookings for Patriot have gathered solid momentum, with pre-sales inching close to Rs 10 crore worldwide. Trade estimates suggest that Patriot could net around Rs 8 crore in Kerala alone on its opening day. With additional contributions expected from other regions, the domestic total is likely to climb even higher.

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