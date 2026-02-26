Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Patriot second look poster: Mammootty and Mohanlal promise high-octane action
The makers released the poster in multiple languages — English, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu — expanding its pan-India appeal. Patriot will hit theatres on April 23.
For decades, Mohanlal and Mammootty have delivered some of Malayalam cinema’s finest performances. The legendary duo first shared screen space in the 1981 film Oothikachiya Ponnu, and are now gearing up for their upcoming film Patriot, slated for release on April 23. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the second look poster of the film on social media, featuring both stars in an intense action avatar.
In the poster, Mohanlal is seen standing atop a car, aiming his gun, while Mammootty leans out of the open door, pointing his weapon at the same target. Kunchako Boban, meanwhile, is behind the wheel, driving the vehicle. The high-octane visual has left fans thrilled, with many flooding the comments section with praise and excitement.
While several fans declared the new poster even better than the first look, others expressed their joy at seeing the iconic duo reunite on screen after a long time.
View this post on Instagram
The makers released the second look poster of Patriot in multiple languages — English, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu — expanding its pan-India appeal. Sharing the poster, they wrote: “Locked, Loaded & Unstoppable. When they move, the world tilts. When they strike, it’s final.” They also hinted that more updates are on the way.
ALSO READ | Dance assistant refused to work with Salman Khan, waited till he offered her heroine’s role: ‘No one says no to Bhai, but I managed to’
A week earlier, the team had shared a behind-the-scenes video from Sri Lanka, offering a glimpse into the film’s scale. The first poster, unveiled on Republic Day, also featured Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil, among others. At a recent event, Fahadh revealed that he will be playing the antagonist in the film.
Patriot is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam, marking a reunion of the trio behind Malik — Mahesh, Anto, and Sushin.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05