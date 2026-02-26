Patriot second look poster: Mammootty and Mohanlal promise high-octane action

For decades, Mohanlal and Mammootty have delivered some of Malayalam cinema’s finest performances. The legendary duo first shared screen space in the 1981 film Oothikachiya Ponnu, and are now gearing up for their upcoming film Patriot, slated for release on April 23. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the second look poster of the film on social media, featuring both stars in an intense action avatar.

In the poster, Mohanlal is seen standing atop a car, aiming his gun, while Mammootty leans out of the open door, pointing his weapon at the same target. Kunchako Boban, meanwhile, is behind the wheel, driving the vehicle. The high-octane visual has left fans thrilled, with many flooding the comments section with praise and excitement.