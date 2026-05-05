Patriot box office collection day 4: Mammootty, Mohanlal’s reunion witnesses 47 percent decline, earns Rs 25 cr

Patriot box office collection day 4: Mahesh Narayanan’s action thriller Patriot, which marks the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal 18 years after Twenty:20 (2008), hasn’t been able to perform as well at the domestic box office as was expected of a team-up of this magnitude and star power. The film failed the Monday test, witnessing a decline by over 47% on its fourth day in India.

On Monday (day 4), as per trade tracker Sacnilk, Patriot managed to add only Rs 2.89 crore from 1781 shows at the domestic box office. This was a massive (47.45%) decline from its Sunday (day 3) earnings of Rs 5.50 crore from 2229 shows. It’s not that Patriot was growing over its opening weekend either. The film has continued to see constant decline since its opening day, both in its earnings and its number of screens.

Patriot’s Sunday collection also saw a dip from its Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 6.15 crore from 2374 shows. That was also a drastic setback from its opening day collection of Rs 10 crore from 2636 shows on Friday. As per Sacnilk, after scoring an opening weekend of Rs 21.65 crore, that figure grew only upto Rs 24.54 crore by Monday. Thus, the film has barely made Rs 25 crore at the domestic box office so far.

Patriot worldwide box office collection

Internationally, it’s a slightly different story for Patriot. The film managed to open at Rs 16.50 crore and slowed down to Rs 13 crore on Saturday, before finishing its overseas opening weekend with Rs 9 crore on Sunday. The total overseas opening weekend of the film stands at Rs 38.50 crore, almost Rs 16 crore more than the domestic haul in the same period.

While the overseas earnings for Monday (day 4) haven’t been ascertained yet, going by the trajectory, Patriot is likely to see a steep fall, but which will likely be more than what it’s earned domestically on the same day. The total worldwide box office collection of the Mammooty and Mohanlal-starrer after four days now stands at Rs 66.50 crore (excluding overseas earnings on Monday).

Still, it’s a rare occasion that the overseas earnings are driving majority of a Malayalam film’s box office, almost around 60%. A major chunk of this collection stems from the massive diasporic fan base of the two veteran Malayalam superstars in North America, which alone registered an opening weekend collection of over Rs 3 crore.

Patriot vs Mammootty, Mohanlal’s last teamup

Mammootty and Mohanlal’s last outing, Joshiy’s 2008 action thriller Twenty:20, earned over Rs 32 crore at the worldwide box office. Pariot is still around Rs 8 crore away from surpassing that. That film opened at over Rs 1 crore, the highest for a Malayalam film back then, yet a fraction of what Patriot opened at this past Friday. But Twenty:20 managed to stay put in theatres for 100 days in 10 centres.

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Patriot revolves around Dr. Daniel James (Mammoootty), a scientific advisor’s mission to uncover a massive surveillance conspiracy, designed by businessman Shakthi Sundaram (Fahaadh Faasil). For the same, he takes the assistance of Colonel Rahim Naik (Mohanlal), an old friend and high-ranking operative. The film also boasts of an ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Revathy, Kuchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon among others.