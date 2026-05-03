Patriot Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Mohanlal–Mammootty actioner earns Rs 50 cr worldwide

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: The film has earned Rs 1.19 crore.

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Mohanlal and Mammootty’s much-anticipated actioner Patriot finally arrived in theatres this Friday and opened to a strong response from audiences. The film registered a net collection of Rs 9.8 crore on its opening day, and followed it up with Rs 6.15 crore on day 2, bringing its total box office collection in India to Rs 16.15 crore net. Overseas, the film collected Rs 15 crore on the second day of release, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 31.50 crore. This brought the worldwide gross collection to Rs 50.23 crore.

On day two, the film recorded an overall Malayalam occupancy of 25.92% across 1,070 shows. Regionally, Bengaluru led with the highest number of screenings at 152 shows, registering an occupancy of 30%. Kochi followed with 134 shows and maintained a similar occupancy level of around 30%.

Story continues below this ad Also Read | Patriot movie review: Mammootty and Mohanlal go on a stylish walk to tell a poorly conceived story Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy-actioner features a star-studded ensemble cast including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon. Live Updates May 3, 2026 09:40 AM IST Patriot Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Mohanlal–Mammootty's film vs L2: Empuraan L2: Empuraan (2025), directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, shattered Mollywood records upon its March 27, 2025 release, opening (Thursday) with a massive Rs 22–23 crore net in India. The film continued its record-breaking run on Day 2 (Friday). Despite witnessing a 41–44% drop from its huge opening, it held strong by collecting approximately Rs 11.10–11.75 crore net in India on its second day. On the other hand, the 2026 Malayalam action thriller Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, emerged as the second-highest Day 1 grosser in Malayalam cinema history, opening with around Rs 10.00 crore net in India. However, it saw a noticeable dip on Day 2, collecting approximately Rs 6.15 crore net, taking its two-day India total to about Rs 16.15 crore. May 3, 2026 09:20 AM IST Patriot Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Mohanlal–Mammootty's film occupancy details Patriot recorded an overall occupancy of 43.21% on Day 2 in its Malayalam (2D) version, with the film starting on a slower note in the morning at 25.92%, before picking up pace through the day. The afternoon shows saw 42.33% occupancy, which further improved to 50.00% in the evening, and peaked at 54.58% during the night shows, indicating stronger audience turnout as the day progressed. May 3, 2026 09:02 AM IST Patriot Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Mohanlal–Mammootty's film saw a sharp drop The Day 2 collection of Rs 6.15 crore reflects a sharp 38.5% drop compared to the previous day’s net earnings of Rs 10.00 crore for Mohanlal–Mammootty's film Patriot, indicating a noticeable decline after the opening day performance. May 3, 2026 08:48 AM IST Patriot Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Mohanlal–Mammootty's film crosses Rs 50 cr worldwide Overseas, Mohanlal–Mammootty's film added Rs 15.00 crore on its second day, pushing its international gross to Rs 31.50 crore. With that, the worldwide gross of Patriot has climbed to Rs 50.23 crore so far. May 3, 2026 08:34 AM IST Patriot Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Mohanlal–Mammootty's film made Rs 6.15 crore on Saturday According to trade site Sacnilk, on Day 2, Patriot collected a net Rs 6.15 crore across 2,374 shows, taking its total India gross to Rs 18.73 crore and its cumulative India net collection to Rs 16.15 crore.

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