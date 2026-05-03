Patriot Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Mohanlal–Mammootty actioner earns Rs 50 cr worldwide

L2: Empuraan (2025), directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, shattered Mollywood records upon its March 27, 2025 release, opening (Thursday) with a massive Rs 22–23 crore net in India. The film continued its record-breaking run on Day 2 (Friday). Despite witnessing a 41–44% drop from its huge opening, it held strong by collecting approximately Rs 11.10–11.75 crore net in India on its second day.
On the other hand, the 2026 Malayalam action thriller Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, emerged as the second-highest Day 1 grosser in Malayalam cinema history, opening with around Rs 10.00 crore net in India. However, it saw a noticeable dip on Day 2, collecting approximately Rs 6.15 crore net, taking its two-day India total to about Rs 16.15 crore.