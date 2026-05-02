Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Mohanlal-Mammootty film becomes biggest Malayalam opener of 2026, earns Rs 29 cr worldwide

Patriot Malayalam Movie Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Mammootty and Mohanlal in Patriot.

Patriot Movie Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Mohanlal and Mammootty’s much-anticipated film Patriot finally hit theatres on Friday amid massive buzz, bolstered by a star-studded cast that includes Nayanthara, Revathi, and Fahadh Faasil. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Patriot earned Rs 9.8 crore across India from nearly 2,600 shows. The film’s worldwide collections after the first day stands at Rs 29.37 crore.

The film had already indicated a strong opening through its advance bookings. Pre-sales reportedly touched close to Rs 10 crore worldwide, with particularly high demand in Kerala and key overseas markets. Trade analysts estimate that the film could earn around Rs 8 crore net in Kerala alone on day one, with additional contributions from other regions further boosting its domestic tally.

Story continues below this ad Internationally, Patriot is also expected to deliver a robust performance. Early projections suggest that the film could clock an opening of nearly Rs 30 crore worldwide, potentially placing it among the biggest openers in Malayalam cinema history. ALSO READ | Patriot movie review: Mammootty and Mohanlal go on a stylish walk to tell a poorly conceived story

The combination of two of Malayalam cinema’s biggest superstars—Mohanlal and Mammootty—along with a strong supporting cast and the popularity of the spy-action genre, has significantly contributed to the film’s strong start. Positive word-of-mouth and early audience reactions are further adding to its momentum. With impressive advance bookings, solid opening numbers, and sustained buzz, Patriot is shaping up to be a major box office event. All eyes are now on its weekend performance, which will determine whether it can maintain this pace and emerge as one of the biggest hits of the year. Live Updates May 2, 2026 08:44 AM IST Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: 'Movie over star power' A user wrote on X: "Movies should be celebrated for their storytelling and craft, not used as fuel for social media ego wars. Hopefully, we'll reach a point where the art matters more than the "star power." May 2, 2026 08:33 AM IST Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: 'Should have polished the script' Mohanlal and Mammootty’s Patriot was expected to open big. However, with just Rs 8.25 crore earned in India, a fan remarked, “Instead of trying to draw audiences in with Mohanlal’s name, if the makers had polished the script, the film could have pulled in four times the crowd.” May 2, 2026 08:23 AM IST Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Rs 8.5 cr for Patriot in Kerala Patriot witnessed 66 per cent occupancy on opening day in India. The film made Rs 8.5 crore in Kerala alone on Friday. May 2, 2026 08:19 AM IST Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Mohanlal & Mammootty-starrer has an impressive start at the box office As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Patriot has earned Rs 29.37 crore at the global box office on opening day. In India, Patriot earned Rs 9.80 crore across nearly 2600 shows.

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