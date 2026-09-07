Parvathy calls out superstars’ ‘silence’ on student protests: ‘They gain power from youth’

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu was among the film industry celebrities who supported the recent student protests in New Delhi, which led to the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While she and others like her received online hate from those who objected to the movement, another section targeted celebrities who turned a blind eye to the protests organised under the aegis of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Recently, Parvathy reacted to the criticisms aimed at celebrities, saying it’s unfair for film professionals to overlook the struggles of common people while riding on their support. “I’ve been at the receiving end of ‘Why did you say this? Why didn’t you say this?’ for a long time. I’ve never felt that was unfair. Some people have attained a certain status because of ordinary people and students. In our industry, there are actors, filmmakers and writers who are deified. Their movies are made successful by the youth. When they (the youth) are in trouble and if not even a peep comes out of them (the celebrities), that hurts,” she pointed out during an interview with Galatta Plus.

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“They are in a state of power because the youth gave them that power. They put them on a pedestal. They watched their movies and made them a success. But suddenly, you are just quiet and nowhere to be seen. That feels like a very one-sided relationship, which I think is very unfair,” she explained.

Pointing out that the affected youngsters include those who watch the movies of these superstars and celebrate them, Parvathy noted, “These are people who can’t put a meal on the table or finish their education because of the corrupt system. Yet, they spend their extra Rs 50 to somehow watch their heroes’ movies. When they (the superstars) don’t say anything about them being lathi-charged and kicked around, that is very unfair. Besides, I think we are past that point where we could say, ‘but why should an actor talk about politics?’ We could have said that 10 years ago. But that ship has sailed.”

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‘There are people who genuinely hate me’

Asserting that everything we knew as good in the world has ended, she added, “There’s an active genocide happening in multiple places, including our country, that has been normalised. It’s hard to deny climate change now, either. And things are only going to get worse. How long are you going to be quiet about these things, especially when you know that saying one word will change and amplify things?”

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Pointing out that the fear of upsetting certain sections and not being adored by all keeps such stars from addressing these issues, the actor described the subsequent expectation that fans must remain loyal to them no matter what as unfair.

She said many people still watch her movies, thinking her performance will be good, even if they don’t like her or the stances she takes. “There are people who genuinely hate me for the kind of stuff that I say, but they still watch my movies, thinking, ‘She’s good in it, although I can’t stand her.’ I do it (react to people’s issues) because otherwise I can’t sleep at night,” she added.

‘Silence comes from privilege’

“People who gain power and money at the expense of the youth and remain silent when the latter are being attacked, that’s not a cool thing to do. One day, I could be in a position where I won’t be an actor, and I could be at the receiving end — needing help, needing my voice amplified. The silence comes from privilege,” she noted, adding that such superstars remain silent despite not having much to lose and being well-off in every manner.

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“Artistes are the most important political tool, especially at the time of war. Why did they want more pianists and artists during World War II? Because we are the ones who give hope, and we are the ones who tell the truth,” she added.

Parvathy Thiruvothu is currently gearing up for the release of Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, which hits the screens on September 11.