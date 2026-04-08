Parvathy Thiruvothu says Ranjith’s arrest in sexual harassment case ‘not a surprise’: ‘They aren’t paying the price’

The arrest of renowned Malayalam writer-filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan over an alleged attempt to sexually assault a young actor has dealt yet another blow to the regional industry, which is still burning with shame after the Hema Committee report exposed the extreme discrimination and exploitation faced by women. With the same person — who was embroiled in two different serious cases back in 2024, soon after the report’s release — now facing a new accusation, many have begun questioning the industry, wondering if the measures it claims to have taken over the past few months to ensure women’s safety are even functional.

Meanwhile, two-time Kerala State Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, one of the founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), has stepped forward, pointing out that the system is failing survivors, who have somehow mustered the courage to speak up, by often leaving the accused scot-free. “This current arrest of Ranjith doesn’t come across as a surprise or shock to me. It, of course, is a repeated offence. These are people who aren’t paying the price of what they did in the past,” she noted during a conversation with News18 Showsha.

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‘Thak gayi main’

Despite this not being the first complaint against the filmmaker, Parvathy pointed out that, as usual, the discussion has landed on whether the survivor’s claims should be believed. “People can keep debating on this. We need to live, get work, be activists, carry the weight of these questions, earn money and stay relevant! ‘Thak gayi main’: Kareena Kapoor Khan recently said this in the context of something else. After that, I keep quoting her. I’m really tired.”

She further maintained that the so-called punishments that culprits in such cases receive are mere eyewash. “In the name of punishment, what we get is performance. When the Hema Committee report came out, so many people were asking why the victims weren’t coming forward. But they don’t realise that the moment they come out, women are kept away from the workforce,” she stated.

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‘Not seeking allies anymore’

Opening up about the struggles of survivors, Parvathy said, “They can’t make money to feed their families. How many women can afford that unless they come from money? These cases go on throughout their lives. The grassroots level reality isn’t understood by people. They also want sensationalism. They just want the names to come out. They don’t want justice to be served. The fact that there’s a real human being on the other side isn’t considered by the law, the public and the media.”

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Pointing out that although the WCC doesn’t wield power in the industry like its male-dominated counterpart (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes – AMMA), she noted that the organisation, nonetheless, won’t stop advocating for policies to be put in place. “The collective has worked very hard, and so have other people in the industry, to bring about enough change to say that ICC is a normal and required thing on a film set. I’m not seeking allies anymore. I’m seeking tangible solutions. Unfortunately, nothing is your problem until it impacts you. One would wonder why the report was kept under wraps for four-and-a-half years while the abuses continued. This is exactly why there’s no fear of consequence.”

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Cases against Ranjith

Ranjith, the former chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA), was arrested on Tuesday, March 31, in Thodupuzha, Idukki, after a young actor filed a complaint alleging that he had sexually harassed her inside a caravan during a film shoot in Fort Kochi. He was subsequently suspended from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

In 2024, another actor had complained that Ranjith misbehaved with her in 2009 in a flat in Kochi during an audition. The director was also accused by a man of luring him to a hotel room and sexually abusing him in 2012. The man subsequently filed a complaint with the Bengaluru police. In July 2025, the Karnataka High Court quashed the criminal case registered against Ranjith in the second case, The Hindu reported. In October of the same year, the proceedings against him in the first case were also quashed.

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Who is Ranjith Balakrishnan?

One of the most successful and renowned screenwriter-directors in Malayalam cinema, Ranjith has often been criticised for peddling elitist, patriarchal, and misogynistic ideas through his films. He has courted many controversies over the years.

He is most noted for penning movies such as Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal, Johnnie Walker, Devaasuram, Aaraam Thampuran, Summer in Bethlehem, Ustaad, Valyettan, and Narasimham. His directorial ventures include Ravanaprabhu, Nandanam, Black, Chandrolsavam, Kaiyoppu, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Pranchiyettan and The Saint, and Spirit, among others.

Disclaimer: This article discusses serious allegations and sensitive legal proceedings regarding workplace safety and misconduct. It is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice or a definitive judgment on the cases mentioned.