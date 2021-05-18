Parvathy Thiruvothu reacts to Kerala’s new cabinet, says ‘Bring our Shailaja Teacher back’

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has reacted to the news of former health minister KK Shailaja not being part of the new Kerala cabinet. The versatile artiste took to her Twitter account to criticise the move by the LDF and appealed them to ‘#bringourteacherback’.

“@CMOKerala, We deserve better than this! #bringourteacherback One of the most able leaders of our times! A rarity, really! @shailajateacher led the state through the most difficult of medical emergencies,” read a tweet. “She won from the Mattannur constituency in her hometown of Kannur, with a margin of over 60,963 votes! A landslide victory! The highest margin in the 140-member Assembly! And while we are still fighting second wave of COVID-19, @cpimkerala decides to relegate her to the role of party whip??! Is this for real? No justifications to this! The people chose their leaders and this sidelining puts the party in a very questionable position,” she continued.

#beingourteacherback @shailajateacher deserves to be in the cabinet and the people of the state deserve her able leadership! pic.twitter.com/RfiHqCdjF5 — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

Parvathy then shared a photo of Shailaja Teacher on her timeline and wrote, “#beingourteacherback @shailajateacher deserves to be in the cabinet and the people of the state deserve her able leadership!”

Not stopping there, the south Indian actor also lashed out at the state government’s decision to hold the swearing-in ceremony with 500 people in attendance, flouting all Covid-19 norms.

“There is no doubt that the state government has done incredible work and continues to do so to aid the frontline workers & help battle this pandemic is a very responsible way. Which is why it is shocking and unacceptable that a crowd of 500 is deemed ‘not that much’ by the @CMOKerala for the swearing in ceremony on 20th. Given that the cases are still on the rise and we are nowhere near a finish line, it is an extremely wrong move especially when there is an opportunity to set an example by holding a virtual ceremony instead! I request the @CMOKerala to please consider this request and cancel such a public gathering. A virtual swearing in ceremony, please!” Parvathy tweeted.

On the work front, Parvathy was last seen in the Malayalam movie Aarkkariyam.