‘We knew our careers could end’: Parvathy Thiruvothu on forming WCC, facing ‘empty threats’

The frequent cyberattacks and online bullying that actor Parvathy Thiruvothu faces clearly show that a significant section of our society, still plagued by patriarchy, remains intolerant towards opinionated women. Regardless, she stands by what she feels is right and fearlessly expresses her views.

For the unversed, she is one of the founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an organisation for women working in the Malayalam film industry. It was launched in November 2017 in the aftermath of the Kerala actor abduction and assault case.

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‘People who have nothing to lose cannot be intimidated’

Recently, Parvathy admitted that they were certain the organisation’s formation would cost them work, yet they went ahead. She also mentioned that many have tried to vilify her whenever she took a stance on issues in the film industry.

Pointing out that she once believed powerful groups in the industry were indispensable, Parvathy stated she eventually realised that Malayalam cinema could function and move forward without any of them.

“People who have nothing to lose cannot be intimidated,” Parvathy told Manorama News about their decision to form WCC. She added, “And I have to thank people who tried to scare me. They kept crying, ‘The tiger is coming,’ but the tiger never came. So, now I am not scared. Most of them have been empty threats.”

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‘Women are pushed aside if one of their films does not do well’

“Forming the collective wasn’t a simple decision. We knew we might lose our jobs and that many such things could happen. When we all met that day, we knew that if we moved forward on this path, our careers would likely end. We took the next step knowing that very well,” she recalled.

She also asserted that she has no regrets about the stances she has taken on various issues.

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Pointing out that the industry continues to cut male directors and actors some slack even after a string of failures, providing them ample opportunities to bounce back, Parvathy said women, however, seldom receive the same treatment. “There are people willing to give directors and actors opportunities even after repeated failures. But there are many women who are pushed aside if one of their films does not do well,” she pointed out.

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Parvathy Thiruvothu is currently gearing up for the release of Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, which hits the screens on September 11.