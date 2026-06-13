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‘Forces tried to eliminate me’: Parvathy on losing big films, facing death, rape threats
Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu opens up about the severe backlash, death threats, and career setbacks she faced after speaking out against industry injustices.
Renowned for not mincing words, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu’s bluntness and candour have earned her significant hate online. However, she remains determined in her journey, unperturbed by the attacks against her. Maintaining that she has received even death and rape threats for raising her voice against the injustices faced by marginalised people in the industry, particularly women, Parvathy recently admitted that this has led to her being sidelined from significant projects as well.
During an interview, she opened up about her journey in the industry, which took a drastic turn after the 2017 Kerala actor abduction and assault case. Discussing feminism, she asserted that it is “not feminism if it isn’t intersectional.” She told Zoom, “I am sitting here because of many allies — people who did not take no for an answer and did not let their rights be stripped away. I’m not doing anything big. I’m doing what is actually the bare minimum and decent for somebody who has an iota of power and influence.”
Parvathy on facing harassment
Nonetheless, she admitted that the journey hasn’t been easy. “There have been moments in my life and career where the forces that come together to eliminate me — because I have a strong voice — were pretty powerful enough to scare me.” However, Parvathy noted that she has a strong support system in her life, comprising her family and friends, who stand by her side and keep her going.
“I have a mom and dad who are extremely loving and understanding. I have a brother with whom I have amazing conversations; he’s more like my best friend. I have a set of friends who came together when I was harassed, attacked, and had death threats and rape threats issued against me. I had a community of women who came and formed a chakravyuha (a protective circle) around me,” she added.
Finding refuge in family and WCC
The actor further pointed out that she has, over time, realised that all of this is a privilege, as not everyone has access to the same level of love, empathy, and support that she enjoys.
Parvathy also noted that her association with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has helped her gain a deep understanding of all these.
How political stances cost Parvathy major film projects
She also maintained that her political stances have greatly affected her career. She shared, “I have had projects taken away from me, including big ones. But 20 years of experience have given me the wisdom to understand that those projects weren’t meant for me.”
She added, “Those are people I don’t want to work with. If they think what I’m doing is problematic, then I’m judging them back. They are being exploitative and are using their privilege to ensure that some people stay suppressed so that they can get some brownies out of it.”
Parvathy was last seen in a segment in the 2024 Malayalam anthology film, Her. She is currently working on Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar and I, Nobody, where she will appear alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Disclaimer: The following article discusses intense real-world challenges, including harassment and severe threats. This coverage is intended solely for informational and editorial purposes and does not substitute for professional legal or psychological counsel. Readers experiencing distress are encouraged to seek appropriate community support or professional guidance.
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