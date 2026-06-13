‘Forces tried to eliminate me’: Parvathy on losing big films, facing death, rape threats

Renowned for not mincing words, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu’s bluntness and candour have earned her significant hate online. However, she remains determined in her journey, unperturbed by the attacks against her. Maintaining that she has received even death and rape threats for raising her voice against the injustices faced by marginalised people in the industry, particularly women, Parvathy recently admitted that this has led to her being sidelined from significant projects as well.

During an interview, she opened up about her journey in the industry, which took a drastic turn after the 2017 Kerala actor abduction and assault case. Discussing feminism, she asserted that it is “not feminism if it isn’t intersectional.” She told Zoom, “I am sitting here because of many allies — people who did not take no for an answer and did not let their rights be stripped away. I’m not doing anything big. I’m doing what is actually the bare minimum and decent for somebody who has an iota of power and influence.”