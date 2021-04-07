On Parvathy Thiruvothu’s birthday, her 5 most memorable performances and where to watch them

Parvathy Thiruvothu turned 33 on Wednesday. She holds a special place in the Malayalam film industry for leading a fight against onscreen sexism. Even before the #MeToo movement reached India, she and her contemporaries were debating ways to ensure the safety of women in the film industry, after the 2017 alleged kidnap and sexual assault of a female actor. To encourage women to speak up, she opened up on her struggles with abusive relationships, and the role cinema plays in normalising toxic men.

She took on top stars of the Malayalam film industry while discouraging onscreen sexism. She tore into the grammar of cinema that glamorised misogyny. Remember her critique of Mammootty’s Kasaba that opened the gates of abusive comments against her? However, the non-stop trolling only prompted her to amplify her comments. She and her friends took on Malayalam cinema’s powerful executive body the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). She quit AMMA in protest. She was one of the founders of Women in Cinema Collective, which sued the Kerala government and various film bodies over the issue of women’s safety in the Malayalam film industry.

Parvathy was leading her efforts while battling abusive comments and trolls on the internet. She revealed that women speaking up against sexism in films were losing out on opportunities. And that she and other members of WCC were slut-shammed on news channels.

Parvathy is also a gifted actor and has given us several memorable and strong female characters. Here are the top films of Parvathy.

Maryan

Set in a coastal region, Parvathy is seen in the role of a village belle in this survival drama by director Bharat Bala. Her character is vulnerable and strong in equal measures. Her scenes with Dhanush are worth remembering. Maryan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bangalore Days

In Anjali Menon’s love letter to the cosmopolitan culture of Bangalore city, Parvathy plays a popular radio jockey called Sarah. She may be confined to her wheelchair, but her spirit to live her life to its full potential knows no bounds. She doesn’t let her physical disability turn her into a bitter person. Her romance with Dulquer Salmaan’s Arjun is nothing sort of a fairytale. Bangalore Days streaming on Disney plus Hotstar.

Charlie

Talking about fairytale romances, we can’t miss director Martin Prakkat’s slice-of-life drama. In this film, her character is sort of a princess who goes on a life-altering adventure in search of her Prince Charming, played by Dulquer Salmaan. Charlie is streaming on Disney plus Hotstar

Take Off

Parvathy’s career can be split into two parts– pre-Take Off and post-Take Off. Her career and fame actually reached another level after she delivered a powerful performance as a heavily pregnant woman Sameera, who shepherds a group of Indian hostages to safety in a war-torn Iraq. Take Off is streaming on Disney plus Hotstar

Uyare

It is another milestone film in Parvathy’s career. Parvathy’s Pallavi Raveendran’s dream to become a commercial pilot hits a wall when her boyfriend throws acid on her face. She gives an affecting performance as an acid attack survivor, viscerally depicting the trauma after the attack. It is hard-hitting and inspiring at once. Uyare is available on Netflix.