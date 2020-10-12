Parvathy resigns from AMMA citing Edavela Babu’s ‘utterly disgusting’ remark

Parvathy has resigned from AMMA. (Photo: Parvathy/Facebook)

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on Monday announced her resignation from Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) citing remarks made by the film body’s general secretary Edavela Babu about a fellow female actor.

In an interview with a local news channel, when Babu was asked whether Bhavana would have a role in the second part of the film Twenty:20 being produced by AMMA, he replied, “Bhavana currently is not a part of AMMA. That’s all I can say. She did a good role in the first part. But we cannot bring back the dead. We can include actors who are part of AMMA.”

Edavela Babu later claimed he was referring to Bhavana’s character in Twenty:20 who had ‘died’ even though the movie doesn’t make it clear whether she died.

Parvathy in a Facebook post wrote, “In 2018, when my friends resigned from AMMA, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching AMMA General Secretary speak to Reporter TV’s Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction.”

“Mr. Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I’m certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women.”

Parvathy, a two-time recipient of Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress, also demanded Edavela Babu’s resignation and urged other members of AMMA to seek the same.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd