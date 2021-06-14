Parvathy regrets ‘liking’ rapper Vedan’s apology following sexual misconduct allegations

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on Monday posted an apology on her Instagram page for ‘liking’ the apology posted by rapper Vedan on social media following sexual misconduct allegations. “I apologise sincerely to the survivors who have so bravely spoken up against the accused singer Vedan. I had liked his apology post with the thought that many men don’t even acknowledge that they were at fault. I know clearly that it is not something to celebrate. I truly believe that it’s of paramount importance that the survivors be respected as they go forth with the case,” read her statement.

Parvathy said she will always stand by the survivors of sexual crimes. “I removed my “like” as soon as I got to know that a few survivors said the apology was not a sincere one. I stand corrected. Whether to forgive and how to heal is always the right of the survivor and I’ll only always stand by them,” she added.

Parvathy Thiruvothu has been championing the movement in Malayalam cinema against onscreen sexism. She has also called out powerful men who have been accused of sexual misconduct. Earlier, she led a protest against ONV Cultural Academy after it decided to honour songwriter Vairamuthu with the ONV literary award. She criticised the academy for not considering a slew of sexual harassment allegations made by multiple women against Vairamuthu as part of the #MeToo movement. And the widespread criticism which followed Parvathy’s protest forced the academy to reconsider its decision.

Meanwhile, rapper Vedan, who is known for his anti-caste songs, was recently accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Following the allegations, he issued an apology regretting his actions. “Looking back trying to understand what happened, I see that the last 11 months have been a hugely crowded one with many opportunities to network with a whole lot of new people. I lost my grip totally on the care, caution and discretion I needed to exercise with this new slew of socialisation. My self reflectiveness and common sense went for a major toss. When my macho displays and male pride demos were pointed out to me I was incapable of taking the hint. I was already far too caught up with certain bad attitudes that I am now determined to shake free from my being (sic),” read a part of Vedan’s lengthy apology.