Parvathy, Nithya Menen share pregnancy test results on social media, leaves everyone confused

Malayalam actor Parvathy on Friday shared an image of a pregnancy test kit result on her Instagram page. As per the image, the test kit belonged to someone who is pregnant. “So. . The wonder begins,” captioned Parvathy, making everyone believe that she was expecting. Many celebrities, including singer Chinmayi Sripaada, actor Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Guneet Monga, congratulated the actor.

Actor Nithya Menen has also shared a picture of the same pregnancy test kit with a similar caption, eliciting congratulatory messages from her followers.

It took a while for everyone to realise that neither Parvathy nor Nithya is pregnant. It’s all part of a movie promotion. Actor Padmapriya and Sayanora Philip have also shared the same image with a similar caption.

At this moment there is not much information about the said project.

Parvathy was last seen in the social thriller Puzhu, in which she shared screen space with Mammootty. She is now shooting for director Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan. The period film also stars Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles.

Nithya Menen was last seen in Thiruchitrambalam. Starring Dhanush in the lead role, it became one of the biggest hits of Tamil cinema this year.