Parvathy has a snarky comeback for online trolls

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is notorious for her outspokenness. But, her bluntness is not always appreciated. She has been repeatedly subjected to abuses and non-stop trolling on social media by her detractors. And yet, she refuses to budge. She recently took to her Instagram page with a funny lip-sync video, which has a snarky comeback for online trolls.

“This is not the first time and it won’t be the last. Your emphatic hatred towards me and slithering joy over my being ripped apart in a public space shows more about your issues than who I am. We don’t have to agree on anything, but if you can’t hold a respectful space for debate, conversation and allow growth, you’re adding to cancel-culture,” she wrote in her latest post.

Parvathy indirectly asked those who take out time to attack her on social media to get a life. “I am not here for it. I hold space for myself and for others. I will never shy away from working hard to become a better version of myself. While you trip on tearing someone down with your assumptions and analyses (or just sheer spite), make no mistake you’re the only one falling. Smh (sic),” she added.

Parvathy recently made headlines for ‘liking’ the apology posted by rapper Vedan on social media following sexual misconduct allegations. She later posted an apology for ‘liking’ Vedan’s post.