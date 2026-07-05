Parvathy Thiruvothu discusses female representation, activism and I, Nobody at Expresso

After hosting some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment, The Indian Express series Expresso is back with its 15th edition. This time, the spotlight is on award winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, who joined us for a candid conversation at the Taj Connemara in Chennai.

During the session, Parvathy spoke about her journey in cinema, her approach to choosing films, the responsibilities that came with becoming an activist, the gaps that continue to exist in female representation across the film industry, and more.

Talking about the stereotypes that continue to define female characters in Indian cinema, Parvathy Thiruvothu said, “We see a mother; the mother template is one. We see a best friend; the best friend template is one. We see a lovable woman. Trust me, I played the lovable woman for many years, for over a decade, before I got the good feminist roles. So the idea of that woman in the story is that her only dramatic need is to fall in love. There seems to be nothing else plaguing her. There seems to be no worry about her work, or her family, or her health. There seems to be nothing she’s obsessed with except the fact that the man loves her. And I think anytime we bring in the career aspect of a woman, or something else she’s interested in, she’s immediately made into an unlikable woman, not exactly a desirable woman.”