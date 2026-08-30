Parvathy doubles down on Kasaba criticism amid Toxic row: ‘Geetu never endorsed my opinion’

With director Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic courting controversy over its purportedly problematic portrayal of women, many have dug up a decade-old video in which actor Parvathy Thiruvothu openly criticised the misogyny in director Nithin Renji Panicker’s Mammootty-starrer Kasaba (2016). As Parvathy made her point, Geetu, seated next to her, was seen encouraging her to openly criticise the movie by taking its name. Her statement sparked a massive row, and Parvathy still faces immense trolling over it.

Recently, Parvathy opened up about the controversy again and maintained that everyone, including Geetu Mohandas, has the creative freedom to make the films they like. Asserting that she stands by her stance against Kasaba, she noted that what she said was her opinion and clarified that Geetu has never repeated her words, hinting that that may not be her stance.

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‘No matter what others say, truth remains the truth’

During a recent interview, Parvathy was asked if the controversy cost her many movies. “I have said this before… in hindsight, those losses aren’t really losses. It revealed things and people that needed to be revealed. Even if you ask me today, I’ll say the same about that movie. No matter what others say, the truth remains the truth,” she told Manorama News.

The actor added, “Even before I said what I said, the Women’s Commission itself had taken a suo motu case against that film. It’s not that my words hurt someone’s ego.”

For the unfamiliar, in July 2016, the Kerala Women’s Commission had issued notices to Mammootty, Kasaba’s director, and producer over certain scenes and dialogues in the movie that allegedly portrayed women in a poor light. Parvathy’s criticism of the film happened months later, in December, during an open forum at that year’s International Film Festival Kerala (IFFK).

Although Parvathy initially hesitated to name the movie then, Geetu encouraged her to with a “say it,” which has since become a phrase haters frequently use against her.

Reacting to it further, she said during the recent interview, “Maybe I wouldn’t have mentioned names as part of my internal censorship. But my sisterhood emboldened me. They’ve also stayed with me since then. They’ve never abandoned me.”

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‘Geetu Mohandas hasn’t endorsed my view’

“Besides, what I said was my perspective. Geetu hasn’t endorsed it. She can make any movie she wants. Just because I said it seated next to Geetu doesn’t mean her films should follow the same system. We don’t restrict each other. She has creative freedom; let her make what she wants. Linking the two is just following that age-old patriarchal trope that ‘a woman is a woman’s worst enemy.’ I’m not ready to be a part of that,” she added.

Parvathy Thiruvothu is currently gearing up for the release of Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, which hits the screens on Friday, September 11.