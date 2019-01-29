Parvathy, Asif Ali to star in Sidhartha Siva’s next

Parvathy and Asif Ali will be teaming up together again for two-time National Award-winning director Sidhartha Siva’s upcoming film. The untitled flick is the fourth collaboration between Parvathy and Asif, who have earlier worked in critically acclaimed Take Off (2017) and upcoming films Uyare and Virus.

Advertising

The plot details or the genre of the film are still unknown. However, the project is expected to hit the floors in March and it will be bankrolled by Bency Productions.

The son of acclaimed filmmaker Kaviyoor Sivaprasad, Sidhartha started his career making short films. He made his first feature film 101 Chodyangal in 2012, which gave him his first National Award for best debut director. His 2013 film Ain added another National Award to his credit. His last directorial outing was Sakhavu (2017), a political drama starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role.

In the meantime, the shooting of Uyare will come to an end in the next few days, which will be followed by post-production work. Parvathy is playing the lead role of an acid-attack survivor in the film, which is helmed by late filmmaker Rajesh Pillai’s assistant Manu Ashokan.

Advertising

The shooting of Aashiq Abu’s Virus is also in progress. The film is based on the real-life incidents of Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala and has a huge star cast, including Parvathy and Asif.