Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Clarification about Parvathy and Nithya Menen’s pregnancy posts issued, actors starring in Anjali Menon’s Wonder Women

Both Nithya Menen and Parvathy have previously worked with Anjali Menon on the beloved Malayalam hit Bangalore Days, which also starred the likes of Nazriya, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan. 

parvathy and nithyaParvathy and Nithya Menen will soon be seen in Wonder Women. (Photo: Parvathy, Nithya/Instagram)

A few days ago, after actors Parvathy and Nithya Menen‘s posts related to impending pregnancy created confusion among their fans, makers have now released a statement clarifying what’s the meaning behind their posts.

Nithya, Parvathy, Padmapriya and Sayanora Philip, everyone who shared videos about the said pregnancy, were actually promoting a film about the same called Wonder Women. In fact, the actors’ social media posts had not only the fans confused, but the celebrities as well. Producer Guneet Monga,  actor Swara Bhasker and singer Chinmayi Sripaada were among those who wished a bemused Parvathy.

In her video, Nithya Menen asked someone behind the camera, “What do you mean how did it happen, you were right there so you are just as responsible as me, it was not random, we tested four times.” The actor then ended the clip stating, “Expect the unexpected, because we are expecting.” Parvathy posted a similar video in which she was seen asking Siri some parenting questions. “Hey, Siri, how reliable are pregnancy kits? Is it difficult to bring up a child by yourself?” the actor is heard asking Siri, and then finally introducing her character Mini via her post caption.

 

While the plot details are still under wraps, we know that the feature is a RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment presentation, and has been bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara. Helmed by Anjali Menon, Wonder Women will premiere on SonyLIV. Both Nithya and Parvathy have previously worked with Menon on the beloved Malayalam hit Bangalore Days, which also starred the likes of Nazriya, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan.

Also Read |Happy Halloween: Korean zombie thrillers, Hollywood classics, and two Ram Gopal Varma hits; the scariest horror films you need to watch

While Parvathy was last seen in Mammootty’s social-thriller Puzhu, Nithya Menen was last seen in Thiruchitrambalam along with Dhanush, that surprisingly ended up becoming one of the biggest hits of Tamil cinema this year.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 12:44:10 pm
