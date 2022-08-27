scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Palthu Janwar trailer: Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph plays an unassuming livestock inspector in this rural drama

Directed by debutant Sangeeth P Rajan, Palthu Janwar, starring Basil Joseph in the lead role, is set to hit screens on September 2.

Palthu Janwar trailerBasil Joseph in Palthu Janwar.

The trailer of Palthu Janwar released on Saturday promises a feel-good film with a lot of drama. Basil Joseph, who gained nationwide fame by directing the Malayalam superhero movie Minnal Murali, is seen as an affable and naive livestock inspector in the film. Palthu Janwar is directed by debutant Sangeeth P Rajan, who has worked as an assistant director on Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, June and Aadu.

In the trailer, Basil finds himself as a new livestock inspector in a village, where things don’t go well for him. Despite his naive and unassuming demeanour, he seems to find himself in trouble with the villagers.

Here’s the trailer of Palthu Janwar:

The other highlight of the trailer is the splendid visuals of the rural landscape, captured by Renadive.

ALSO READ |Meet Minnal Murali’s supervillain Guru Somasundaram: ‘Shibu was a 40-year-old baby for me’

Basil Joseph, who has also helmed Kunjiramayanam and Godha, established himself as a commendable actor with films like Jan.E.Man, Joji and Dear Friend among others.

Other than Basil, the movie also stars Indrans, Johny Antony, Dileesh Pothan, Shammy Thilakan, Sruthy Suresh, Jaya Kurup, Athira Harikumar, Thankam Mohan, Steffy Sunny, Vijayakumar, Kiran Peethambaran, Siby Thomas and Joji John.

Justin Varghese has composed the music for Palthu Janwar. The script is written by Aneesh Anjali and Vinoy Thomas. The film is set to hit screens on September 2.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 07:59:56 pm
