Padmakumar says he was ‘tortured’ on Mammootty set: ‘Worked for 35 days, wasn’t paid’

Aside from being revered as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema and one of the biggest superstars in Malayalam film history, Mammootty is also lauded by many for the support and encouragement he gives to new talent. In addition to introducing several aspiring filmmakers — such as Blessy (Kaazhcha), Anwar Rasheed (Rajamanikyam), Amal Neerad (Big B), Aashiq Abu (Daddy Cool), Martin Prakkat (Best Actor), and Lal Jose (Oru Maravathoor Kanavu), among others — by headlining their directorial debuts, Mammootty has also often recommended budding actors to various filmmakers, helping them land substantial roles.

Recently, actor-director MB Padmakumar spoke about an instance in which the Malayalam megastar fetched an acting role for him after noticing his work. While the opportunity was significant, Padmakumar shared that the film’s director, however, was unhappy about casting him, feeling the role wasn’t right for him. Nonetheless, since Mammootty recommended him, the makers couldn’t refuse. However, they ensured that Padmakumar was aware of their dissatisfaction with his casting. He alleged that he was even humiliated on set, causing him to break down in tears.

Only in Screen | From onscreen messiah to Tamil Nadu CM: The cinematic blueprint behind Vijay’s political ascent

How MB Padmakumar met Mammootty

After his appearances in movies like Ashwaroodan, Rakshakan, Nivedyam, and Daveed, Padmakumar received the chance to share the screen with Mammootty in Kutty Srank. It was legendary filmmaker AK Lohithadas who provided him with the megastar’s phone number. After gathering courage, he contacted Mammootty and requested an opportunity to work with him, which led to his role in Kutty Srank.

“When I arrived on set, I had no confidence at all. I was terrified to act alongside a man I admired so much. As I stood there, shaking, Mammootty took my hand and said, ‘The camera doesn’t know Mammootty or Padmakumar; it only knows the characters. If you fail here, it is your career that will be destroyed.’ I was subsequently able to finish all my scenes in that movie in a single take,” he shared during a conversation with Movie World Media.

Cinema Anatomy | Fahadh Faasil ‘mediocre’ in Patriot? Even Mammootty, Mohanlal couldn’t save it

Padmakumar’s road to Ee Pattanathil Bhootham

About ten days later, Mammootty’s personal assistant called Padmakumar and asked him to meet with Johny Antony (director). He thus went to Aluva, to the location of Ee Pattanathil Bhootham. “But Johnny Antony refused to meet me. He kept me waiting from 10 in the morning until evening. When Mammootty sir arrived, he was the one who introduced me to Johnny sir. I was cast in that film solely because Mammootty sir recommended me.”

Story continues below this ad

He further opened up about the mistreatment he faced on set, where he was extensively humiliated. “I wasn’t given any dialogue in the entire film. I spent 35 days going to the location. I wasn’t paid even a single penny. Moreover, I was terribly tortured by many people on set. I even cried once.”

Why Johny Antony didn’t want Padmakumar in Ee Pattanathil Bhootham

He continued, “Two days after the shoot ended, I called the director and asked, ‘Sir, what did I do wrong to you? You didn’t give me even a single line. I felt I could have acted reasonably well. Many people insulted me on set. I want to know why.’ He told me, ‘I don’t like you; you weren’t right for the character.’ He had wanted a model from Bombay. He said, ‘Teja (the role Padmakumar played) is not someone like you.’ What he said was 100 per cent correct. I was miscast.”

“He vented that frustration throughout the entire shoot. Mammootty sir had strongly recommended me because of the trust he had in me. Though I faced all that, this incident brought me, ironically, incredibly close to Mammootty sir. I feel as though he is someone truly my own,” Padmakumar added.

ICYMI | When Classmates almost dethroned Mohanlal and Mammootty films, earning 7x its budget with no stars

Story continues below this ad

About Ee Pattanathil Bhootham

Also starring Kavya Madhavan, Innocent, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Salim Kumar, and Rajan P Dev in key roles, Ee Pattanathil Bhootham was a fantasy-action comedy in which Mammootty appeared in dual roles as Jimmy, a circus bike jumper, and Bhootham, a friendly genie. It marked Johny Antony’s second film with the megastar after Thuruppu Gulan.

Disclaimer: This article reflects on personal experiences within the entertainment industry and is intended for informational and storytelling purposes only. The views and anecdotes shared are those of the individual and do not constitute professional or legal advice regarding workplace conduct or industry standards.