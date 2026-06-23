Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik receive Padma Bhushan

Padma Awards 2026: President Droupadi Murmu presented the remaining Padma Awards 2026 during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 23. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

Malayalam actor Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan award from the President. He was accompanied by his wife Sulfath, son and actor Dulquer Salmaan, and daughter Surumi at the ceremony.

#WATCH | Delhi | Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu (Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/XXCPOyG4pS — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

Seasoned playback singer Alka Yagnik also received the Padma Bhushan from the President. Battling a hearing loss disorder for a couple of years, she was escorted to the stage by an usher. Before stepping on the stage, Alka greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seated in the front row of the audience, and touched his feet.

#WATCH | Delhi | Eminent playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu (Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/ui2U9koEMy — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

Among the Padma Shree awardees were Telugu actors Murali Mohan and Rajendra Kumar. R Madhavan also received the Padma Shri award from the President after greeting PM Modi and touching his feet. PM Modi exchanged a word with the actor and gave him a light slap on the back before he went up on the stage. Late actor Satish Shah, who died in October last year, was also conferred upon a Padma Shri award, which was received on his behalf by his cousin Arvind Mamania.

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At the first Civil Investiture Ceremony held on May 26, a total of 66 Padma Awards were presented by the President to the winners. The event witnessed Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, being honoured with a posthumous Padma Vibhushan. His second wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, accepted the award on his behalf.

Advertising stalwart Piyush Pandey’s wife, Nita Pandey, accepted his posthumous Padma Bhushan, while actor-director Prosenjit Chatterjee was also conferred his Padma Shri on the occasion.

What are the Padma Awards?

The Padma Awards recognise the impeccable contributions made by civilians in various fields, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others. In 2026, a total of five persons were awarded the Padma Vibhushan, 13 the Padma Bhushan, and 113 the Padma Shri.

Padma Awards 2026 winners:

Here is the full list of Padma Awards 2026 winners:

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Padma Vibhushan 2026 winnners:

SN Name Field State / Country 1 Shri Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 2 Shri K T Thomas Public Affairs Kerala 3 Ms. N Rajam Art Uttar Pradesh 4 Shri P Narayanan Literature and Education Kerala 5 Shri V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala Padma Bhushan 2026 winnners:

SN Name Field State / Country 1 Ms. Alka Yagnik Art Maharashtra 2 Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Public Affairs Uttarakhand 3 Shri Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy Medicine Tamil Nadu 4 Shri Mammootty Art Kerala 5 Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu Medicine United States of America 6 Shri Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 7 Shri S K M Maeilanandhan Social Work Tamil Nadu 8 Shri Shatavadhani R Ganesh Art Karnataka 9 Shri Shibu Soren (Posthumous) Public Affairs Jharkhand 10 Shri Uday Kotak Trade and Industry Maharashtra 11 Shri V K Malhotra (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi 12 Shri Vellappally Natesan Public Affairs Kerala 13 Shri Vijay Amritraj Sports United States of America Padma Shri 2026 winnners: