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Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik receive Padma Bhushan
Padma Awards 2026: Actor Mammootty and playback singer Alka Yagnik were conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu.
Padma Awards 2026: President Droupadi Murmu presented the remaining Padma Awards 2026 during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 23. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.
Malayalam actor Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan award from the President. He was accompanied by his wife Sulfath, son and actor Dulquer Salmaan, and daughter Surumi at the ceremony.
#WATCH | Delhi | Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu
(Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/XXCPOyG4pS
— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026
Seasoned playback singer Alka Yagnik also received the Padma Bhushan from the President. Battling a hearing loss disorder for a couple of years, she was escorted to the stage by an usher. Before stepping on the stage, Alka greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seated in the front row of the audience, and touched his feet.
#WATCH | Delhi | Eminent playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu
(Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/ui2U9koEMy
— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026
Among the Padma Shree awardees were Telugu actors Murali Mohan and Rajendra Kumar. R Madhavan also received the Padma Shri award from the President after greeting PM Modi and touching his feet. PM Modi exchanged a word with the actor and gave him a light slap on the back before he went up on the stage. Late actor Satish Shah, who died in October last year, was also conferred upon a Padma Shri award, which was received on his behalf by his cousin Arvind Mamania.
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At the first Civil Investiture Ceremony held on May 26, a total of 66 Padma Awards were presented by the President to the winners. The event witnessed Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, being honoured with a posthumous Padma Vibhushan. His second wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, accepted the award on his behalf.
Advertising stalwart Piyush Pandey’s wife, Nita Pandey, accepted his posthumous Padma Bhushan, while actor-director Prosenjit Chatterjee was also conferred his Padma Shri on the occasion.
What are the Padma Awards?
The Padma Awards recognise the impeccable contributions made by civilians in various fields, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others. In 2026, a total of five persons were awarded the Padma Vibhushan, 13 the Padma Bhushan, and 113 the Padma Shri.
Padma Awards 2026 winners:
Here is the full list of Padma Awards 2026 winners:
Padma Vibhushan 2026 winnners:
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|1
|Shri Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|2
|Shri K T Thomas
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
|3
|Ms. N Rajam
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|4
|Shri P Narayanan
|Literature and Education
|Kerala
|5
|Shri V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
Padma Bhushan 2026 winnners:
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|1
|Ms. Alka Yagnik
|Art
|Maharashtra
|2
|Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari
|Public Affairs
|Uttarakhand
|3
|Shri Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|4
|Shri Mammootty
|Art
|Kerala
|5
|Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu
|Medicine
|United States of America
|6
|Shri Piyush Pandey (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|7
|Shri S K M Maeilanandhan
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|8
|Shri Shatavadhani R Ganesh
|Art
|Karnataka
|9
|Shri Shibu Soren (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Jharkhand
|10
|Shri Uday Kotak
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|11
|Shri V K Malhotra (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Delhi
|12
|Shri Vellappally Natesan
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
|13
|Shri Vijay Amritraj
|Sports
|United States of America
Padma Shri 2026 winnners:
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|1
|Shri A E Muthunayagam
|Science and Engineering
|Kerala
|2
|Shri Anil Kumar Rastogi
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|3
|Shri Anke Gowda M.
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|4
|Ms. Armida Fernandez
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|5
|Shri Arvind Vaidya
|Art
|Gujarat
|6
|Shri Ashok Khade
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|7
|Shri Ashok Kumar Singh
|Science and Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
|8
|Shri Asok Kumar Haldar
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|9
|Shri Baldev Singh
|Sports
|Punjab
|10
|Shri Bhagwandas Raikwar
|Sports
|Madhya Pradesh
|11
|Shri Bharat Singh Bharti
|Art
|Bihar
|12
|Shri Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
|Art
|Maharashtra
|13
|Shri Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)
|Art
|Bihar
|14
|Shri Brij Lal Bhat
|Social Work
|Jammu and Kashmir
|15
|Shri Buddha Rashmi Mani
|Others – Archaeology
|Uttar Pradesh
|16
|Dr. Budhri Tati
|Social Work
|Chhattisgarh
|17
|Shri Chandramouli Gaddamanugu
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|18
|Shri Charan Hembram
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|19
|Shri Chiranji Lal Yadav
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|20
|Ms. Deepika Reddy
|Art
|Telangana
|21
|Shri Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
|Art
|Gujarat
|22
|Shri Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|23
|Shri Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
|Art
|Rajasthan
|24
|Shri Gambir Singh Yonzone
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|25
|Shri Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|26
|Ms. Gayatri Balasubramanian & Ms. Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|27
|Shri Gopal Ji Trivedi
|Science and Engineering
|Bihar
|28
|Shri Guduru Venkat Rao
|Medicine
|Telangana
|29
|Shri H V Hande
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|30
|Shri Hally War
|Social Work
|Meghalaya
|31
|Shri Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)
|Art
|West Bengal
|32
|Shri Haricharan Saikia
|Art
|Assam
|33
|Ms. Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar
|Sports
|Punjab
|34
|Shri Inderjit Singh Sidhu
|Social Work
|Chandigarh
|35
|Shri Janardan Bapurao Bothe
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|36
|Shri Jogesh Deuri
|Others – Agriculture
|Assam
|37
|Shri Juzer Vasi
|Science and Engineering
|Maharashtra
|38
|Shri Jyotish Debnath
|Art
|West Bengal
|39
|Shri K Pajanivel
|Sports
|Puducherry
|40
|Shri K Ramasamy
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
|41
|Shri K Vijay Kumar
|Civil Service
|Tamil Nadu
|42
|Shri Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Assam
|43
|Shri Kailash Chandra Pant
|Literature and Education
|Madhya Pradesh
|44
|Ms. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon
|Art
|Kerala
|45
|Shri Kewal Krishan Thakral
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|46
|Shri Khem Raj Sundriyal
|Art
|Haryana
|47
|Ms. Kollakal Devaki Amma G
|Social Work
|Kerala
|48
|Shri Krishnamurty Balasubramanian
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|49
|Shri Kumar Bose
|Art
|West Bengal
|50
|Shri Kumarasamy Thangaraj
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|51
|Prof. (Dr.) Lars-Christian Koch
|Art
|Germany
|52
|Ms. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova
|Literature and Education
|Russia
|53
|Shri Madhavan Ranganathan
|Art
|Maharashtra
|54
|Shri Maganti Murali Mohan
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|55
|Shri Mahendra Kumar Mishra
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|56
|Shri Mahendra Nath Roy
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|57
|Shri Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|58
|Ms. Mangala Kapoor
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|59
|Shri Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
|Art
|Gujarat
|60
|Shri Mohan Nagar
|Social Work
|Madhya Pradesh
|61
|Shri Narayan Vyas
|Others – Archaeology
|Madhya Pradesh
|62
|Shri Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
|Literature and Education
|Tripura
|63
|Shri Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala
|Social Work
|Gujarat
|64
|Shri Nuruddin Ahmed
|Art
|Assam
|65
|Shri Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|66
|Dr. Padma Gurmet
|Medicine
|Ladakh
|67
|Shri Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy
|Medicine
|Telangana
|68
|Ms. Pokhila Lekthepi
|Art
|Assam
|69
|Dr. Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore
|Literature and Education
|Karnataka
|70
|Shri Prateek Sharma
|Medicine
|United States of America
|71
|Shri Praveen Kumar
|Sports
|Uttar Pradesh
|72
|Shri Prem Lal Gautam
|Science and Engineering
|Himachal Pradesh
|73
|Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|74
|Dr. Punniamurthy Natesan
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|75
|Shri R Krishnan (Posthumous)
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|76
|Shri R V S Mani
|Civil Service
|Delhi
|77
|Shri Rabilal Tudu
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|78
|Shri Raghupat Singh (Posthumous)
|Others – Agriculture
|Uttar Pradesh
|79
|Shri Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
|Art
|Maharashtra
|80
|Shri Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|81
|Shri Rajendra Prasad
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|82
|Shri Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous)
|Others – Animal Husbandry
|Telangana
|83
|Shri Ramamurthy Sreedher
|Others – Radio Broadcasting
|Delhi
|84
|Shri Ramchandra Godbole & Ms. Suneeta Godbole (Duo)
|Medicine
|Chhattisgarh
|85
|Shri Ratilal Borisagar
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|86
|Shri Rohit Sharma
|Sports
|Maharashtra
|87
|Ms. S G Susheelamma
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|88
|Shri Sangyusang S Pongener
|Art
|Nagaland
|89
|Sant Niranjan Dass
|Others – Spiritualism
|Punjab
|90
|Shri Sarat Kumar Patra
|Art
|Odisha
|91
|Shri Saroj Mandal
|Medicine
|West Bengal
|92
|Shri Satish Shah (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|93
|Shri Satyanarayan Nuwal
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|94
|Ms. Savita Punia
|Sports
|Haryana
|95
|Prof. Shafi Shauq
|Literature and Education
|Jammu and Kashmir
|96
|Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati
|Literature and Education
|Karnataka
|97
|Shri Shrirang Devaba Lad
|Others – Agriculture
|Maharashtra
|98
|Ms. Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar
|Science and Engineering
|Karnataka
|99
|Shri Shyam Sundar
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|100
|Shri Simanchal Patro
|Art
|Odisha
|101
|Ms. Sivasankari
|Literature and Education
|Tamil Nadu
|102
|Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi
|Medicine
|Karnataka
|103
|Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|104
|Shri T T Jagannathan (Posthumous)
|Trade and Industry
|Karnataka
|105
|Shri Taga Ram Bheel
|Art
|Rajasthan
|106
|Shri Tarun Bhattacharya
|Art
|West Bengal
|107
|Shri Techi Gubin
|Social Work
|Arunachal Pradesh
|108
|Shri Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|109
|Ms. Tripti Mukherjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|110
|Shri Veezhinathan Kamakoti
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
|111
|Shri Vempaty Kutumba Sastry
|Literature and Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|112
|Shri Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous)
|Sports
|Georgia
|113
|Shri Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)
|Art
|Manipur
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