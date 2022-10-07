scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Padavettu trailer: Nivin Pauly promises a gripping political thriller

Nivin Pauly's upcoming film Padavettu will be released in theatres on October 21.

PadavettuPadavettu is helmed by Liju Krishna.

The trailer of Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Padavettu is out, and it promises some intense action set against the backdrop of the heart-wrenching struggles of the oppressed section of society in North Kerala.

The trailer has sequences that highlight the difficulties faced by a particular group of people, and Ravi (Nivin) seems to be their hero in disguise. The trailer suggests Padavettu will be a gripping political thriller, with a generous dose of action.

The trailer of Padavettu was launched at the Jawaharlal Nehru International stadium, Kochi with the Kerala Blasters football team.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor)

The film is helmed debutant director Liju Krishna.

Apart from Nivin Pauly, Padavettu stars Aditi Balan, Shammi Thilakan, Shine Tom Chacko and Indrans. The movie is all set to release in theatres on October 21.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 09:48:27 pm
