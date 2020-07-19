Padavettu first look: Nivin Pauly’s film is all about ‘conflict, struggle and survival’

Nivin Pauly shared the first look of his film Padavettu on Twitter. Nivin Pauly shared the first look of his film Padavettu on Twitter.

Actor Nivin Pauly on Sunday released the first look of his upcoming film Padavettu. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Conflict…Struggle…Survival…As long as humans are there, the fight will continue…Revealing the first look of #Padavettu from @SunnyWayn Productions written and directed by #LijuKrishna.”

In the poster, Nivin sports an intense look. He is seen sitting on the other side of a fence with a sickle in his hand.

We also see three old men in the poster. While details about the film are sparse, the poster sure piques our curiosity.

Set in Kannur, Padavettu marks Liju Krishna’s debut as a film director. Earlier, the filmmaker had promised Nivin Pauly fans that the actor would be seen in a very different avatar.

Padavettu, which marks actor Sunny Wayne’s debut as a producer, also stars Aditi Balan and Manju Warrior in pivotal roles.

Apart from Padavettu, Nivin Pauly has Rajeev Ravi directorial Thuramukham and Bismi Special in his kitty.

