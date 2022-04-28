I wanted to highlight the sensitivity that the state machinery once had: Pada director Kamal KM

After moving back to Kerala nearly a decade ago with the ambition of making movies set in his home state, writer-director Kamal KM, 47, recently made Pada (currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical release last month). Pada is based on the real-life incident of the then Palakkad collector being held hostage for nine hours by a group of protesters, who identified themselves as Ayyankali Pada and were opposing the amendment to the Adivasi (Aboriginals) Land Act. This is Kamal’s first Malayalam-language movie and second feature after ID (2012).

During a telephonic interview, Kamal talked about the growing intolerance towards ‘political protests’ and the tendency of authorities to sideline the core issues by indulging in blame games. Excerpts:

What is it about this particular incident that stayed with you?

The uniqueness of this protest by the members of Ayyankali Pada and the blame game that followed stayed with me. After the dramatic kidnap of a district collector and desperate attempts to free him, we came to know that a toy gun and plastic pipes were used to hold him hostage. I wondered how subversive this incident was. It was like making fun of the power. Violence is a measure that the state also uses. It was in retaliation to that and can be described as ‘a performative act’. Soon after the incident, as it always happens, the core issue got sidelined. To divert attention, a blame game and hunt for the protestors started. The then collector WR Reddy got transferred and the advocate who acted as the mediator between the protestors and the authorities was blamed. The then District Judge Rajappan Achari, involved in the negotiations, too, bore the brunt of the incident. People were amused. My intention was to highlight the core issue. The film is like a reminder of the attitude and negligence shown towards the marginalised.

The film looks at political protests with a kinder lens.

When we say we live in a democratic country, we know that democratic negotiations come from dialogue. The movie is a reminder that the scope for such dialogues is gradually shrinking. The state is intolerant of such protests or dissent from its citizens. We have a history of various imaginative protests in India. For example, Mahatma Gandhi led the famous Dandi march to protest against the British government’s monopoly on salt.

While telling stories based on real political incidents, what should be a filmmaker’s responsibility?

While telling this story, I was interested in the sensitivity of that protest. I wanted to explore why these four people walked into a government office and raised an alarm. I also wanted to show the sensitivity of the collector and how he managed the whole thing. I tried to show that it is the system and not one particular person or a political leader that’s at play. I wanted to highlight the sensitivity that the state machinery once had, unlike today. The issues of tribal rights remain the same after more than two decades.

What about the people involved in the protest? How have they reacted to the film?

I met Ayyankali Pada members, Vilayodi Sivankutty, Kallara Babu, Kanhangad Rameshan and Mannur Ajayan. I met the then chief secretary CP Nair, the then collector WR Reddy and many others. Many had to face the repercussions of this incident. After watching the movie, the original protestors were happy that the film told their story sincerely. Reddy wrote a big note expressing his happiness that the movie highlights the cause of tribals.

Pada has an impressive cast. How did you bring actors such as Prakash Raj, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, Kunchacko Boban, and Kani Kasruthi together?

Once I completed the research and wrote the screenplay, we decided not to compromise on the scale of the film. We created the best team for it. Apart from getting some of the best actors, we got editor Shan Mohammed, cinematographer Sameer Thahir and a competent sound team. All of them believed in it even though I was making my first film in Malayalam.

The camaraderie prevalent in the Malayalam film world is quite interesting.

Whenever you are confronted with challenges, this kind of camaraderie will be there. Anurag Kashyap and Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who attended the International Film Festival of Kerala, watched Pada in a regular theatre. Kashyap loved it and hugged me after watching it. The kind of environment we are creating in Kerala for cinema is healthier than anywhere else. Here, we are standing together for cinema. Bollywood seems confused at this moment.

What are you working on next?

Right now, I am working on two feature films. My first feature ID was an ode to Mumbai. But I always wanted to work in Kerala. When I returned to Kerala, there were several hurdles. So, I took a sabbatical to teach (at KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Kottayam) and prepare myself for my second film. I am happy that Pada has touched many hearts across India. My next Ekaaki is about a bidi-maker in Coonoor and 11KV is going to be a musical thriller. Both the films are based on real-life events.