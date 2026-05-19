Over 700 films in 60 years: Kaviyoor Ponnamma played mother to over 100 actors, many double her age

Yes, Malayalam cinema is acclaimed for the spectacular movies it creates, constantly experimenting with content and form, pushing the boundaries of the visual art while defying the rules set by the mainstream market. But there’s one thing the industry is renowned for more than its films: the impressive array of actors it has, who predominantly take on supporting and character roles. Malayalam cinema’s list of great actors extends well beyond the leading men and women to include a diverse group of character actors, who rank among the finest in Indian cinema.

From Thilakan, Nedumudi Venu, Sukumari, Kalpana, KPAC Lalitha, and Vijayaraghavan, to Oduvil Unnikrishnan, Bindu Panicker, Innocent, Jagadish, Sankaradi, Mammukkoya, Meena, and Pauly Valsan, there are countless artistes who have impressed us with their iconic performances in supporting roles. Among them, Kaviyoor Ponnamma stands out as one of the tallest figures. A four-time recipient of the now-discontinued Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actress — the most by any artiste, a record she shares with Sukumari and KPAC Lalitha — Ponnamma was best known for her portrayal of mother roles in Malayalam cinema.

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Who was Kaviyoor Ponnamma?

Although her career exemplified the detrimental effects of typecasting, in which an actor is often destined to play only one kind of character for life, Ponnamma ensured that no one performed such roles better. She became the quintessential mother figure in Malayalam cinema, predominantly playing such roles throughout her career spanning over six decades. Her performances were so impactful that the moment a mother or motherly character appeared in a script, she was one of the obvious choices for filmmakers. The industry (and even the audience’s) mindset was almost like, “Who better than Ponnamma to play an amma (mother)?”

Fascinatingly, Kaviyoor Ponnamma was one of the rare actors in the history of Indian cinema who could claim to have played the on-screen mother to over 100 actors. She didn’t portray mothers only to actors younger than herself; rather, Ponnamma also appeared as a mother to her contemporaries and even to actors twice her age.

Sathyan and Kaviyoor Ponnamma in Odayil Ninnu. (Express archive photo) Sathyan and Kaviyoor Ponnamma in Odayil Ninnu. (Express archive photo)

Kaviyoor Ponnamma’s entry into cinema

Born in 1945 as the eldest child of TP Damodharan and Gauri in Kaviyoor village, Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, Ponnamma dreamed of becoming a famous singer from a young age. Her father often went the extra mile to support her ambition and ensured she received quality music education. Her acting career began when she joined forces with the Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC). She won hearts with her performance in KPAC’s play Mooladhanam.

This paved the way for her entry into Tinseltown. At 17, she made her film debut as Mandodari in the mythological film Sreerama Pattabhishekam (1962), headlined by Prem Nazir, who played Lord Ram. She soon began receiving a slew of acting offers, but her life and career changed when director J Sasikumar cast her in Thommante Makkal (1965).

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At just 20, Ponnamma played Achamma in Thommante Makkal, the wife of Thomachan (portrayed by the 43-year-old Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair) and the mother of Pappachan (53-year-old Sathyan) and Kunjachan (32-year-old Madhu). This marked the beginning of a lifetime of mother roles for Ponnamma. Interestingly, she acted as Sathyan’s heroine in KS Sethumadhavan’s Odayil Ninnu that same year.

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In PJ Antony’s Periyar (1973), Thilakan, who was 10 years older than her, played her son. Later on, he portrayed her husband as well in several films. They gained massive recognition as a beloved onscreen couple in Malayalam cinema. While she played mother to numerous actors, it was her on-screen rapport with Mohanlal that truly captivated audiences. In fact, their natural chemistry often led people to wonder whether they were mother and son in real life.

Actors who played Kaviyoor Ponnamma’s children

In addition to Sathyan, Madhu, Mohanlal, and Thilakan, Ponnamma played mother to actors such as Prem Nazir, Mammootty, Sarada, Sheela, Urvashi, Jayan, Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, KP Ummer, Jayabharathi, Sukumari, KPAC Lalitha, Jose Prakash, Sukumaran, MG Soman, Seema, Srividya, Nedumudi Venu, Adoor Bhasi, Balan K. Nair, Bharat Gopy, Raghavan, Janardhanan, Bahadoor, Karamana Janardanan Nair, TG Ravi, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram, Rahman, Saikumar, Dileep, Murali, Sreenivasan, KR Vijaya, Rani Chandra, Revathy, Swapna, Menaka, Sumalatha, Rekha, Suja Karthika, and Sindhu Menon, among many others.

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Kaviyoor Ponnamma with Mohanlal, Nedumudi Venu, Lakshmi, Suchitra Murali and Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair in Bharatham. (Image: The Complete Actor website) Kaviyoor Ponnamma with Mohanlal, Nedumudi Venu, Lakshmi, Suchitra Murali and Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair in Bharatham. (Image: The Complete Actor website)

Kaviyoor Ponnamma best movies

She was most noted for her performances in movies such as Odayil Ninnu, Asuravithu, Vazhi Pizhacha Santhathi, Velutha Kathreena, Othenente Makan, Cross Belt, Bobanum Moliyum, Oru Penninte Katha, Vithukal, Namukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal, Adhipan, Kireedam, Chenkol, Thinkalaazhcha Nalla Divasam, Thaniyavarthanam, In Harihar Nagar, His Highness Abdullah, Sandesham, Pookkalam Varavayi, Bharatham, Gandharvam, Vatsalyam, Kudumba Vishesham, Santhanagopalam, Thenmavin Kombath, Arayannangalude Veedu, Kakkakuyil, Uthaman, Nandanam, Baba Kalyani, Ammakilikkoodu, Runway, Manjadikuru, and Aanum Pennum, among others.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma died at a private hospital in Kochi on September 20, 2024. She was 79. She appeared in more than 700 films.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes, celebrating the cinematic legacy and contributions of the artist. It does not contain any advisory content or real-world risk, and the references to deceased performers are strictly within the context of historical film retrospectives.