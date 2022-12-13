Our aim is Oscars: Filmmaker Pampally on his foreign movie Statue Of Liberty

National Award-winning filmmaker Pampally on Tuesday announced his international project titled Statue Of Liberty at the ongoing edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The film will be shot entirely in New York and it will follow the struggles of an Iranian immigrant family in the US. The story will be narrated from the point of view of a young woman, whose tolerance is tested at every step she takes on the streets of New York.

“It will have commercial elements but will also have strong artistic sensibilities,” Pampally said while talking about the film. “Our aim is the Oscars and we have designed this film with that in mind. We will try our best.”

Producer Vinod Malgewar of Golden Gate Motion Pictures is bankrolling Statue Of Liberty, which will be shot in English and Persian. Vinod has bankrolled films in Marathi and English in the past.

Statue Of Liberty is now in the pre-production stage. Pampally has planned to complete the writing by the middle of 2023 and start casting. He revealed that Hollywood actors and technicians will make up the majority of the cast and crew. And he has planned to take the film into production in January 2024.

“We have plans to release Statue Of Liberty simultaneously in cinemas and on a streaming platform,” he said.

Pampally shares a special connection with IFFK. It’s during the 21st edition of the festival in 2016, he met his future wife Surabhi. Pampally and Surabhi hit it off immediately, thanks to their shared love for cinema. And their friendship soon evolved into a relationship with the blessing of their families. Given this film festival played a central role in his love story, Pampally wanted to make IFFK a part of his wedding festivities.

“When my family picked our wedding date which was December 11, we realised that it was in the middle of the festival. And we were sad we won’t be able to attend the festival because of the wedding. When I invited IFFK secretary C Ajoy sir to the wedding, I told him my wish to start my marriage by watching a movie at the festival. And he discussed my request with the Chalachitra Academy and its chairman Ranjith. They were all happy for me and made arrangements for us to watch the movie as a couple,” Pampally told indianexpress.com.

After tying the knot at the hall nearest to the film festival venue, Pampally and Surabhi arrived at the IFFK in their wedding dress and watched the Italian movie The Lord of the Ants.

In 2018, Pampally won two National Awards for his debut film Sinjar. And he has also served on the jury that selected India’s official entry for the Oscars in 2021.