Oru Kuttanadan Blog trailer draws attention to Mammootty’s life

Oru Kuttanadan Blog will mark the directorial debut of writer Sethu (of Sachi-Sethu duo).

The trailer of Mammootty’s upcoming film Oru Kuttanadan Blog is out. Judging from the trailer, Mammootty’s Hari is the most misunderstood character in his village Kuttanad and enjoys the reputation of being a troublemaker. In short, where Hari goes, trouble follows.

“This is not the first time,” says Hari. “I have taken the blame for others many a time.” There are also dialogues in the trailer that hit close to home in view of some controversies related to the superstar’s public life. “The moral police will be more fierce since it’s me,” says Hari in another scene.

Nedumudi Venu’s character tells Hari, “There is not a single soul that has a good opinion about you.” But, the unfavorable popular opinion about him seemingly does not prevent Hari from doing what he wants to do. Or stop him from flirting with a lady cop and even try to bribe her later.

The trailer also has an unmistakable reference to the Malayalam actor attack case. “Don’t say the name. Ira…ira (victim). That’s how you should call them,” says one of Hari’s buddies.

Watch trailer of Mammootty starrer Oru Kuttanadan Blog here:

Oru Kuttanadan Blog will mark the directorial debut of writer Sethu (of Sachi–Sethu duo). The film has three female leads, Anu Sithara, Shamna Kasim and Raai Laxmi. It also stars Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Adil Ibrahim and Jude Anthany Joseph among others.

Oru Kuttanadan Blog will release later this month.

Poduced by PK Muralidharan and Shantha Muralidharan under the banner Anantha Vision, the light-hearted comedy-drama is getting ready for an Onam release. While it is yet to complete the censor board formalities, the filmmakers have scheduled the film for release on August 24.

