Oru Adaar Love movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Oru Adaar Love has finally hit the screens exactly a year after its first song Manikya Malaraya Poovi broke the internet. Little did the filmmakers know that their film would achieve such popularity across the country when they released the song during Valentine’s week last year. And, Priya Prakash Varrier, who appeared for just about 30 seconds in it, became a social media sensation, thanks to her world-famous wink.
The film has, reportedly, opened on about 2,000 screens worldwide today. Along with the original Malayalam version, the film was also released in Tamil and Telugu.
Oru Adaar Love is written and directed by Omar Lulu, who has films like Chunkzz and Happy Wedding to his credit. Billed as a love story, the film is majorly set in a school. It tells the story of class 12 students starring a bunch of newcomers, including Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Noorin Shereef, Michelle Ann Daniel, Mathew, Siyadh Shajahan, Dilrupa Aswad Alqamar, Vaishak Pavanan and Yami Sona.
Roshan Abdul Rahoof on life post Oru Adaar Love
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Roshan Abdul Rahoof said, “People know who I am now. They ask for selfies. But I don’t think I am a celebrity. I mingle with everyone. Whenever I meet people, I sense they could relate with me easily."
Roshan Abdul Rahoof on Oru Adaar Love and Priya Prakash Varrier
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Roshan Abdul Rahoof said, "I play one of the four leads in this modern-day campus love story. It is a breezy role. Priya Varrier and I share easy chemistry. I still can’t believe how one small video-clip made her an overnight sensation.”
Priya Prakash Varrier on wink scene
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Priya Prakash Varrier said, "Though I am enjoying this new-found fame, I never thought a wink would become such a big deal. Till this date, I don’t know how it went viral. It was a tiny video, after all. In fact, that was ‘okayed’ in the first take. The director asked me to give some cute expressions, and I went with the flow. I wonder what people saw in that wink that they admired so much. Even today, wherever I go, they ask me to wink. I don’t get irritated, but feel bored. I think I would have winked at least 200 times on request."
Priya Prakash Varrier on Oru Adaar Love
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Priya Prakash Varrier said, "It is a high-school love story, and everyone can relate to it. Campus love stories are fun as they rekindle a sense of nostalgia."