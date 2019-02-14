Oru Adaar Love movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Oru Adaar Love has finally hit the screens exactly a year after its first song Manikya Malaraya Poovi broke the internet. Little did the filmmakers know that their film would achieve such popularity across the country when they released the song during Valentine’s week last year. And, Priya Prakash Varrier, who appeared for just about 30 seconds in it, became a social media sensation, thanks to her world-famous wink.

The film has, reportedly, opened on about 2,000 screens worldwide today. Along with the original Malayalam version, the film was also released in Tamil and Telugu.

Oru Adaar Love is written and directed by Omar Lulu, who has films like Chunkzz and Happy Wedding to his credit. Billed as a love story, the film is majorly set in a school. It tells the story of class 12 students starring a bunch of newcomers, including Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Noorin Shereef, Michelle Ann Daniel, Mathew, Siyadh Shajahan, Dilrupa Aswad Alqamar, Vaishak Pavanan and Yami Sona.