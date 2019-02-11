Oru Adaar Love actor Priya Prakash Varrier: I would like to outgrow the ‘wink girl’ tag someday

Wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier’s debut movie Oru Adaar Love is gearing up for a worldwide release on February 14. The romantic comedy will also be dubbed in Kannada as Kirik Love Story and Telugu as Lover’s Day. Ahead of its release, the Malayali beauty interacted with media to share her thoughts about the movie and life after the viral wink.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Tell us about your debut film Oru Adaar Love.

Oru Adaar Love is going to release in four different languages simultaneously. We have been shooting for almost a year and so, the expectations are really high. We have tried our best. The film is going to be an entertainment package and the story is mostly about school life. It gives you some good moments that you can relate to.

Q. How are you handling the ‘wink girl’ tag?

The ‘wink girl’ tag is definitely helping me a lot with all the recognition and popularity. But I would like to outgrow that tag someday. Initially, it was hard to accept that something like this was happening. I am trying to enjoy it.

Q. How did your family handle the popularity?

We were trying to handle it together. Because, everything was new to me as well as my family. It is true that I was not given cell phones or anything. For a few days I was under house arrest and I was not allowed to go out because my parents were tensed. The media people would turn up at my door without even informing. I ended up coming back from my college and giving them interviews in my college uniform. I had to do that! People just turned up at my door and asked, ‘Is this Priya Varrier’s house? Can we just see her? Can we meet her?’ My dad would make up some story like ‘she is not here’, ‘she is in the hostel’, something like that.

Q. Do you think that social media presence is necessary to stay relevant?

Everything has two sides. Social media has its positive and negative things. Social media has definitely helped me positively. Oru Adaar Love was a Malayalam movie, a regional movie. One song from that movie going viral or these many people getting to know it globally wouldn’t have been possible without social media.

Q. There were a few cases from Hyderabad regarding the song. Did it force you to stay away from films?

Actually, we didn’t know about the controversies. Then there were some cases from Hyderabad about our first song. At one point of time, there was this arrest call. The case was against me, the producer and director. Initially, I didn’t know anything about it. The director and producer were very tensed and all of a sudden, they called me and said that they were withdrawing the song. We were about to withdraw the song. That was very saddening because that is the song which gave me so much recognition. But in the end, the Supreme Court also gave us a positive verdict.

Q. Were you approached by filmmakers from other film industries too?

I have got a lot of offers from different industries including Tollywood. But then I have not been able to commit to anything because since past one year, we have been working on Oru Adaar Love. When the song got released, we had only shot for the song and the whole movie was left. That is why I couldn’t commit to any other movie in the past year.

In Telugu movies, there were few offers. Even now, discussions are going on. I missed an opportunity with Allu Arjun sir. When the viral song was released, there was an offer to work with him. But then I couldn’t do it because I was working for Oru Adaar Love.

Q. What went wrong with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba?

There were rumours that I was offered a chance in Simmba. But I did not receive any such offer in person.

Q. What are your thoughts on Sridevi Bungalow controversy?

I have heard about it from others. I have not received any notice in person. I wouldn’t want my movie becoming a controversy. At the end of the day, everything is publicity. But still, I would rather stay away from the negativity. It’s up to the director and the producer to handle those issues. I am just playing the character that has been given to me.

Q. Does it have any references to the death of Sridevi or any of her life’s incidents?

If the teaser is showing any familiarity, then that is just an element that would make the audience want to watch the movie. There must be something that creates a curiosity for people to watch the movie. So, that is just the director’s imagination and creativity. I wouldn’t my movies to get into controversy. I heard the script. It had a female oriented story and I think that would help me a lot to show people how I can perform. That’s why I chose the movie.

Q. You became the most Googled personality in India. How do you deal with the loss of privacy?

I wouldn’t say there is a loss of privacy. Initially, there was a curfew at home that you cannot go out like before. But I didn’t want to give up on those things. I really enjoy going out with my friends and doing all those normal things.

Q. How do you handle trolls and criticism?

Initially, it used to bother me, and I didn’t know how to handle all that because they were the same people who gave me so much love and then they started putting me down. That was disheartening in the beginning. But now I am okay with all of that.