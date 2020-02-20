One teaser: Mammootty is set to upset the apple cart

Mammootty starrer One is helmed by Santhosh Viswanath. Mammootty starrer One is helmed by Santhosh Viswanath.

The teaser of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming movie One was released on Thursday. The video opens with the iconic voice of Mahatma Gandhi reading his article on God. If you are interested in a little trivia, this was recorded in Kingsley Hall, London on October 20, 1931 (thanks Shashi Tharoor).

Then we move on to a shot of a globe made of chess pieces, which leads to the hero’s introduction scene. Our protagonist is a dhoti-clad politician. And his name is Kadakkal Chandran, who takes oath as the chief minister of Kerala.

This film is all about one man: Kadakkal Chandran. It is about his mission and plans to make politics a noble profession once again, as opposed to its reputation as the refuge of scoundrels.

Santhosh Viswanath of Chirakodinja Kinavukal fame has directed the movie while screenwriter duo Bobby and Sanjay have penned its script. Judging by the teaser, the film promises to be a game of political chess. And it seems like Kadakkal Chandran will singlehandedly battle his political rivals and upset the apple cart.

One also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Murali Gopy and Shanker Ramakrishnan among others. It will release in April.

