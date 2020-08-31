Onam 2020: Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Priyamani and others wish fans

Nivin Pauly and Priyamani celebrate Onam.

Several celebrities are taking to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of Onam. Onam, marks the beginning of the harvest season for Keralites, is a ten-day festival that ends with Thiruvonam, which, according to tales, is the day demon king Mahabali visits Earth. Despite being a demon, Mahabali was known to be a good king which is why people celebrate his return. Malayalis celebrate the festival with a nine-course feast called Onasadhya and festivities such as Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women’s dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes) and Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance).

In the Hindi film fraternity, Malaika Arora Khan, whose mother Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Catholic, was one of the first celebrities to share their Onam celebration pictures with fans. Malaika celebrated the festival with her parents, sister Amrita Arora and her family.

” Our table is set… and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam… thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread,” Malaika wrote alongside photos of the elaborate Onasadhya spread.