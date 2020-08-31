Onam 2020: Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Priyamani and others wish fans

Several celebrities are taking to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of Onam. Onam, marks the beginning of the harvest season for Keralites, is a ten-day festival that ends with Thiruvonam, which, according to tales, is the day demon king Mahabali visits Earth. Despite being a demon, Mahabali was known to be a good king which is why people celebrate his return. Malayalis celebrate the festival with a nine-course feast called Onasadhya and festivities such as Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women’s dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes) and Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance).
In the Hindi film fraternity, Malaika Arora Khan, whose mother Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Catholic, was one of the first celebrities to share their Onam celebration pictures with fans. Malaika celebrated the festival with her parents, sister Amrita Arora and her family.
” Our table is set… and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam… thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread,” Malaika wrote alongside photos of the elaborate Onasadhya spread.
Anupam Kher wished "love, peace and happiness" for his fans on Onam.
Actor Pranitha Subhash took to Twitter to wish her fans on Onam. She shared a beautiful picture of herself.
Nivin Pauly tweeted a picture of himself with a caption that read, "Wish you all a very happy Onam."
Priyamani Raj wished "all my Malayalam speaking friends and their families a very happy Onam." On Twitter, the actor shared a photo of herself with a caption that read, "Getting ready to celebrate Onam."
Manjima Mohan took to Twitter and wished fans on Onam. The actor looked gorgeous in a picture she shared on the micro-blogging site.
On the occasion of Onam, Mohanlal shared a video on Twitter. In the video, he urged fans to "follow the government's instructions and became part of the fight against COVID." He added, "Be brave and let's pray together for a better tomorrow."