Onam 2019: Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Rakul Preet Singh and others wish fans

Onam 2019: Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Rakul Preet Singh and others wish fans

Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and Ajay Devgn among others took to their social media accounts to wish fans a Happy Onam.

Happy Onam wishes Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Rakul Singh
Onam 2019: Nivin Pauly tweeted a photo of himself dressed in traditional attire.

On the occasion of Onam, many stars including Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn among others took to their social media accounts to wish fans.

While Mohanlal shared on Twitter, “Big Brother crew wishes all of you a Blessed Onam. #bigbrother #Onam2019,” Nivin Pauly tweeted a photo of himself dressed in traditional attire.

Rakul Singh posted on her Twitter account, “Happy Onam to all of you.” Ajay Devgn also tweeted, “#HappyOnam.”

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan wrote on Twitter, “Wishing you all a very happy #Onam. Peace, prosperity & progress to all.”

Scroll to see Onam wishes from celebrities:

We wish you a Happy Onam!

