Onam 2019: Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Rakul Preet Singh and others wish fans

On the occasion of Onam, many stars including Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn among others took to their social media accounts to wish fans.

While Mohanlal shared on Twitter, “Big Brother crew wishes all of you a Blessed Onam. #bigbrother #Onam2019,” Nivin Pauly tweeted a photo of himself dressed in traditional attire.

Rakul Singh posted on her Twitter account, “Happy Onam to all of you.” Ajay Devgn also tweeted, “#HappyOnam.”

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan wrote on Twitter, “Wishing you all a very happy #Onam. Peace, prosperity & progress to all.”

Happy Onam to everyone.

May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all!

During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation.

This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala! pic.twitter.com/bCfUMy76wu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 11, 2019

Happy Onam to all of you 😀😀 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 11, 2019

Wishing you all a very happy #Onam. Peace, prosperity & progress to all. pic.twitter.com/c9vLWBrUhm — Sangeeth Sivan (@sangeethsivan) September 11, 2019

Happy Onam to all my dear friends. Wishing you love and happiness always! ❤ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 11, 2019

We wish you a Happy Onam!