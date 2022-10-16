On Prithviraj’s birthday, team Salaar reveals his first look: Meet a rugged Vardharaja Mannaar

Makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar on Sunday unveiled the first look poster of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran to mark his birthday. The team, led by director Prashanth Neel–known for helming the blockbuster KGF franchise– shared the first look of Prithviraj from the big budget action thriller.

In Salaar, Prithviraj, who turned 40 on Sunday, will be seen playing Vardharaja Mannaar. The poster showed Prithviraj emerging from coal dust- bearded, with tilak on his forehead and scars on his cheeks, eyebrows. The actor is also seen sporting ear studs, a septum ring on his nose and a choker.

Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and wrote, “Birthday Wishes to the most versatile @PrithviOfficial , Presenting Vardharaja Mannaar from Salaar.”

The official page of production house Hombale Films also shared the same first look and wished Prithviraj a happy birthday, writing, “Parallel or mainstream, Arthouse or commercial, he has always made sure to strike a balance n delivered stupendously with an entertaining n engaging act. To the most versatile @PrithviOfficial a very Happy Birthday.”

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead. Jagapathi Babu, who has earned a reputation as a stylish villain, is roped in for the antagonist role in the film. Composer Ravi Basur and cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, who worked in the KGF franchise, have been retained for the much-awaited film.

Prithviraj also took to Twitter and thanked the makers for unveiling his first look from the film. The actor wrote, “Thank you #HombaleFilms #PrashanthNeel #Prabhas and the entire team of #Salaar! 😊 #VardharajaMannaar will see you in theatres on the 28th of September 2023!”

Salaar is billed as a pan India project and will feature Prabhas playing a “violent character”. The film was announced in 2020 and went on floors in January last year. Salaar is gearing up to release on September 28, next year and will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter.

Meanwhile Prithviraj has had a packed 2022, which saw him return as a director with his film Bro Daddy along with starring roles in films like Jana Gana Mana, Kaduva and Theerppu.