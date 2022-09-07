On Mammootty’s birthday, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan share heartfelt birthday wishes

Malayalam superstar Mammootty received a lot of heartfelt greetings from his family, friends and fans on Wednesday as he turned 71. His contemporary Mohanlal shared a video message on his social media page. Mohanlal noted that even though have no blood relations, he always thought of Mammootty as his elder brother.

“Our philosophy is we believe there is janma bandham and karma bandham between humans. Sometimes, karma bandham is bigger than raktha bandham. We are not related by blood but you are my big brother. You are not like my brother, you are my brother. Even though we entered the film industry at the same time, you are my big brother on the account of age and love. You are an inspiration both in your personal and professional life,” Mohanlal said.

Mohanlal and Mammootty began their journey in the film industry during the 1980s and parallelly rose to great heights in their career. They became the twin pillars of Malayalam cinema. And they continue to be the most familiar faces of mainstream Malayalam cinema. The duo has also shared screen space in several movies.

Mammootty also received a special message from his son Dulquer Salmaan. Dulquer wrote a heartfelt note while sharing a few photos of himself with his superstar dad. “As long as I can remember I’ve always been aware of your time. I’ve always measured it and made sure I get the most out of it. Most often I’ll call only when I feel it’s something important and worth your time. I never say Pa let’s take a photo or a selfie cause I’m aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request. It’s silly on my part but I’ve always been an over thinker. It’s the one thing Umma scolds me about always,” Dulquer wrote.

DQ noted that he was always reluctant to ask for a photo with his father, and he makes an exception on the latter’s birthday. “Every year, your birthday is the day I stop overthinking and blatantly insist and say we need pictures together. This year as you were getting ready for our picture together I decided to sneak a pic and Shani captured that moment. These are the moments I live for. Just us at home and being us. Even though we are most often in different cities shooting our films, when I come home I feel like time has stood still. And I’m still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work,” he added.